Grants

The State Library of North Carolina has announced the 2023-2024 Library Services and Technology Act grant awardees. This year’s federal allotment will be distributed on behalf of North Carolina’s libraries through programs and services available under the North Carolina LSTA Five Year Plan.

The 48 awards, totaling $2,590,904, go to local library projects that: Promote community engagement, provide equitable access or support responsive organizations.

LSTA grants are awarded in response to specific needs of public, academic and community college libraries.

Locally, N.C. A&T’s F.D. Bluford Library received $31,902 for the Open Educational Resources Syllabus Review Service and $99,891 for the Digital Navigator Program.

Volunteers needed

United Way of Greater Greensboro is sponsoring Greensboro Juneteenth’s Celebration and is seeking volunteers to help promote its Mentoring Matters initiative during the Celebration’s Black Truck Food Festival from 5 to 11 p.m. June 17 at LeBauer Park, 208 Davie St. in Greensboro.

UWGG is looking for volunteers to distribute mentoring information during the festival that will offer ways attendees can sign up to become mentors.

Later in the week, UWGG will continue seeking mentors during United Way Worldwide’s annual Day of Action which takes place on or around June 21 across the world. Day of Action challenges people to improve their communities through volunteering.

To sign up to volunteer during the Juneteenth Celebration, visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/ Volunteer or email Holly Beck at holly.beck@unitedwaygso.org. To learn more about Mentoring Matters visit www.United WayGSO.org/Mentor.

To learn more about the Greensboro Juneteenth Festival, which runs through June 18, visit www.juneteenthgso.com.