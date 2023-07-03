Celebrating the Fourth of July with a hot grill by your side and a cold drink in your hand is a tradition that’s about as American as ... well, America.

OK, maybe backyard barbecuing only became popular in the mid-20th century, but the point still stands. Independence Day has been celebrated throughout the nation for the last 247 years, and there are at least 248 ways to do so.

Perhaps participating in a patriotic parade is more your cup of (sweet) tea. Maybe it’s going to the baseball stadium and hoping that postgame isn’t the only time you will see fireworks. A few people are even known to celebrate with authentic live reenactments of the famous 1996 Battle of Area 51.

However you decide to spend this upcoming Tuesday is up to you. Regardless of the whether or how you decide to participate, remember that you’ll be aligned with one of the most valuable and sacred American ideals: freedom of choice.

So, whatever you end up choosing, enjoy it and be safe. And if you don’t know what to choose from, consider the following Triad activities:

Fireworks Extravaganza: 4 p.m. Monday, Northeast Park, 3442 Northeast Park Drive, Gibsonville. Music by the Embers featuring Craig Woolard, food trucks, mini-golf, carnival rides and fireworks. $10 per car or $1 per walk-up in cash only. Ride tickets are $2 each or 14 tickets for $20. Rides are one to two tickets each. To see fireworks, guests should arrive by 7 p.m. guilfordparks.com or facebook.com/GuilfordCountyParks.

Bolt, White & Blue Stadium Party: 6-10 p.m. Monday, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. Live music from Souljam and Megan Doss with Jon Montgomery, a cornhole tournament, free kids zone and more. (No baseball game.) Ends with a fireworks show the same size as their post-game Fourth of July show. $5. 336-714-2287 or wsdash.com/tickets.

Town of Rural Hall Fireworks Display: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Covington Park, 7450 Church St, Rural Hall. Enjoy food trucks, fireworks, and tons of fun at the second annual July 4th Celebration. Free.

Fun Fourth Festival: Tuesday, Downtown Greensboro. Event includes a freedom race starting at 7:30 a.m., street festival and block party at 1 p.m., and a fireworks show after dark. funfourthfestival.org.

Kernersville Fourth of July Community Parade, Concert and Fireworks: Parade starts in downtown Kernersville at 9 a.m. Tuesday, food trucks start at 5 p.m., concert at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Raider’s Field, 512 W. Mountain St. behind Kernersville Elementary School. 336-993-4521.

27th Annual July 4th Fun Parade: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Fair Funeral Home, 432 Boone Road, Eden. The route is through the neighborhood. 336-623-2161.

Jamestown Veterans Committee July 4th Ceremony: 11 a.m., Tuesday, Wrenn-Miller Park, Jamestown. Event includes special flag raising ceremony, proclamation from Jamestown Town Councilperson Rebecca Mann Rayborn and keynote speaker Michelle Bardsley. 336-906-5362.

Uncle Sam Jam: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. $10 parking pass. Food and drink vendors, live entertainment, a kids zone, fireworks and more. 336-883-3469 or www.highpointnc.gov/1380/Uncle-Sam-Jam. Also, canned food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank and the OneBlood bus will be on site for blood donations.

Fireworks and Food Trucks: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale. www.facebook.com/archdaleparks.

Independence Day with the Grasshoppers: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First National Bank Field, Greensboro. Catch a baseball game between the hometown Grasshoppers and the Aberdeen IronBirds and catch a special postgame firework show immediately afterwards. Tickets start at $9. gsohoppers.com

Disco Turkeys vs. Moravians: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem. Watch two of the wooden bat league’s most creative team names (Carolina Disco Turkeys and Winston-Salem Moravians) battle it out for nine innings. Tickets start at $9. discoturkeys.com

Summer Concert, Stars & Stripes: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Salem Square, Old Salem, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Free. Arrive at 6:45 p.m. to enjoy pre-concert jazz by Salem Band vocalist Mignon Dobbins and pianist Ryan McCollum. Bring seating. www.salemband.org.

Independence Day at Truist Stadium: 7 p.m. Tuesday, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Dash vs. Hickory Crawdads. Fireworks after the game. 336-714-2287. wsdash.com/tickets.