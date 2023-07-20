The High Point Public Library has shared its final 2023 Summer Programs planned for August. The theme this year is “All Together Now,” promoting kindness, friendship and unity. The library will be offering reading incentives, programs and activities for all ages.

In August, the following events will be offered for children ages 12 and younger:

Amazing Teacher Steve, Thursday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at Oakview Recreation Center

Matt Sandbank’s Shadow Puppet Theater, Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. in the Library’s Story Room

Carolina Rascals Dinosaur presentation, Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Library’s Story Room

Farmer Minor and Daisy the Pig, Thursday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. in the Library’s Story Room

All the summer performances are free to the public, and no registration is required. The library also encourages children to pick up a backpack, reading log and stickers to earn weekly prizes for reading books and enter the raffle for several grand prizes.

In August, the following activities will be offered for teens ages 13-18:

Book Bracket Tournament, voting ends on Aug. 11, with the winner to be announced on Aug. 17

Best Friend Break-in Bags, available in the Teen Garage starting Aug. 1 while supplies last

Be Kind to Yourself social media posts, starting Aug. 3 (Library’s Teen Garage Facebook page and Instagram)

Crafty Teens: “Wednesday” inspired stained-glass sun catchers, week of Aug. 8 in the Teen Garage, while supplies last

“Wednesday” themed Escape Room, Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 3-5 p.m. in the Teen Garage

Crafty Teens: create self-affirmation bookmarks the week of Aug. 15 in the Teen Garage while supplies last

Aug. 17 Book Bracket Tournament winner announced, with a drawing for a book-themed gift basket

Teen Summer Reading Program Wrap-up Party, Friday, Aug. 18, from 3-5 p.m. in the Teen Garage with snacks, games and prizes

Also, registration for the teen and adult Summer Reading Book Clubs is available through Aug. 12 (adults runs through August 18). Participants can earn prizes for reading books over the summer. Register online at www.highpointnc.gov/1765/Summer-Reading-Programs.

For more information about the children’s programs and activities, contact Children’s Services Manager Jim Zola at jim.zola@highpointnc.gov. For more information about the teen programs and activities, contact Leslie Harrison at leslie.harrison@highpointnc.gov. For more information about the adult reading challenge, contact Pam Lyon at pam.lyon@highpointnc.gov.