The recipients of the Housing Authority of the City of High Point’s 2023 Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Awards will be recognized noon Sept. 20 at an induction ceremony. Additionally, the Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship recipient will be announced.

The Pillars of Fame event was established in 2005 by the HPHA to inspire community youth with positive and encouraging images of individuals who are former HPHA program participants and overcame obstacles to become pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award originated in 2014 and is presented to a current outstanding HPHA high school student or 2023 high school graduate.

The Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship program is an initiative of the HPHA’s executive roundtable committee, which consists of HPHA’s program participants, to build community investment.

The 2023 Pillars of Fame Award recipients are Lavorice D. Smith and E. Keith Murvin.

Smith is the son of William E. Mitchell and Norma J. Mitchell and resided in Scattered Sites from 2016-2017. Smith, a U. S. Navy veteran and a certified North Carolina drug and alcohol counselor, is currently pursuing his master’s degree in social work.

Murvin is the son of Larnce H. Murvin Sr. and Betty Crawford Murvin and resided in Daniel Brooks Homes from 1964-1983. Murvin is a Walden University graduate with a Ph.D. in management with a concentration in leadership and organizational change. Murvin has more than 20 years of human resources experience with multiple certifications and is a licensed Realtor.

The 2023 Rising Star Award recipient is Hadassah A. Evans. Evans is the daughter of Anthony Evans and Zipporah Evans and is a senior at High Point Central High School with a 4.3 GPA and is in the International Baccalaureate program. She plans to become a doctor of veterinary medicine.

The ceremony will be held at Astor Dowdy Towers, 701 E. Green St., High Point. Visit www.hpha.net and click on the Facebook icon to view a livestreaming of the ceremony.