AuthoraCare Collective will present the Power of Knowing virtual webinar – “How Volunteering Can Change You and the World” from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 21, on Zoom.

Participants will learn the benefits of volunteering and its impact on wellness, discover the range of volunteer opportunities at AuthoraCare Collective and learn the steps to becoming a volunteer.

Register for the webinar on Zoom: https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y0AzL0u8T5-j_GR4FcB4fw#/registration.

Webinar ID: 832 3718 9961.

Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at www.authoracare.org/knowing.

To learn more, or to register for a webinar, visit www.authoracare.org/knowing.