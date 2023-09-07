THURSDAY

The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald: 7:30 p.m., White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. 2407 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets start at $35, plus applicable fees. Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

Weatherspoon Art Museum’s Fall Open House: 5:30-8:30 p.m., 500 Tate St., Greensboro. See the reinstallation of their collection in the “Making Room: Familiar Art, New Stories” exhibition. Music, food and drinks, pop-up tours, a photo booth and other activities. weatherspoon@uncg.edu.

O.Henry Jazz—Karon Click McKinney & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz/.

Reception for Leslie Karpinski’s “Paths & Journeys”: 5-7 p.m., Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Free. Exhibit ends Oct. 27. www.YadkinArts.org.

Sensory Friendly Night: 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive. Comfortable setting for those who may benefit from a less stimulating environment. Will feature the Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center & Butterfly House; it closes for the season on Sept. 10. mregester@greensboroscience.org.

Creative Greensboro and UNCG Community and Therapeutic Recreation present Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons with special guest BAZOOKA!: 7 p.m., Van Dyke Performance Space inside the Greensboro Cultural Center. Free to attend with donations accepted at the door in support of UNCG Spartan Pantry. RSVP. https://form.jotform.com/232085765870060.

FRIDAY

North Carolina Folk Festival: Sept. 8-10, downtown Greensboro. Free. Volunteers needed. Music, workshops, films, dance, food, family activities and more. www.ncfolkfestival.com.

The Underpants: Sept. 8-17, Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. An opening night reception, with complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Ages 13 and older. LTofWS.org.

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 8-17, Greensboro Coliseum Complex parking lot. Times and promotions vary by day. Regular admission, $6. Children less than 42”, free. Unlimited ride wristband—$30. Sept. 13-14: $1 admission, $1 per ride, $1 select food items and $1 parking. Everyone’s a Kid, Sept. 9, Sept. 16—from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., everyone pays one price, $15 admission and unlimited ride wristband ( ride band valid until 5 p.m.). greensborocoliseum.com/fair.

Getting Started with Fishing: 10 a.m., Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. With Trevor Lemon of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Will provide first time and novice anglers with a basic and working knowledge of fishing equipment and techniques. Register. deguzmse@forsyth.cc or 336-703-2940.

Balloon Festival: Sept. 8-10, Cedarock Park, 4242 R Dean Coleman Road, Burlington. Tethered balloon rides, a car and a bike show, a kid zone featuring inflatables, horse rides, various kids’ activities, food trucks, craft vendors, live bands every night, including headliner Bucky Covington from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9. More than 20 hot air balloons. Ceremony to remember 9/11 on Sept. 10. Volunteers needed. Proceeds will support local veterans and fund the building of the Chesnut Ridge Retreat campus. 336-932-8387, alcovets@gmail.com or www.alcovets.org.

Uncle Watson’s Widow: 7 p.m., Marguerite’s Coffee House, 4055 Robin Hood, Winston-Salem. Blues, rock, country, soul. Free. Donations suggested. bud.stentz@randbint.net.

Free Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m., The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. United Way of Greater Greensboro introduces Steve Swetoha, president of the Greensboro Swarm, as new campaign chairman of its board of irdectors. Also, meet new UWGG’s President and CEO Frank McCain Jr. RSVP. UnitedWayGSO.org/CampaignKickoff.

Green Queen Bingo: 7 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, Piedmont Hall. Hosted by Brenda the Drag Queen. $25 at the door. guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

SATURDAY

Nina DeCesare in Recital: 3 p.m., Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. $15-$20. www.uncsa.edu.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Glow Party: 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Adults start at $25, kids start at $8. Optional add-on experiences. Children 2 and older require ticket. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

11th Annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival: Gates open at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville. $20-$25. Children 11 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. www.cbcbluegrass.com.

Kyle Petty Shares Songs, Stories in Sunset Series Appearance: 7:30 p.m., Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. At age 12, Petty picked up his first guitar at a NASCAR track and started writing songs. Free. Part of the Friends of the Library Sunset Signature Series event. 800-826-2672.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays in September, Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Family-friendly. Concessions. Bring seating. Sept. 9, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Peters Quarters Party on Main: 3-9 p.m., 645 N. Main St., High Point. Free Block party to benefit Open Door Ministries of High Point. VIP admission, $100. Live music, food, games and more than 20 local vendors. Open Door Ministries staff will be there to accept donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, clothing and household supplies. kodyf@mybethanymedical.com or www.opendoorministrieshp.org.

Town of Danbury 49th Annual Parade: 10 a.m., kicks off the annual Stokes Stomp, Festival on the Dan at Moratock Park in Danbury. Theme: “Celebrating First Responders: Hearts of Heroes.” 336-403-2207 or 336-593-2002.

Seagrove Public Library Birthday Party: noon-3 p.m., 530 Old Plan Road. Celebrate the library’s 50 years of service to the community with live music, clogging, comments from dignitaries, a bounce house, games and activities for the kids. Harking back to the library’s famed hot dog sale fundraisers, free hot dogs will be available. 336-873-7521.

PlayDaze: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Road, McLeansville. With Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready), The Basics Guilford, Greensboro Parks and Recreation. Free. For children. Yard games, museum exploration with the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum and activities provided by the UNCG Duck Lab, The YWCA Parents as Teachers program, the UNCG Bringing Out The Best program and Reading Connections, among others. 336-579-2977, Ext. 2015.

Battle of the Badges at Truist Point: 6:30 p.m., 301 N. Elm St., High Point. The High Point Police Department will take on the High Point Fire and Rescue in a charity softball tournament. Proceeds will benefit Angels in Blue and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation. $10. highpointrockers.com.

Dance Around the World: 6 p.m., Incendiary Brewing, 5495 Williams Road, Lewisville. Featuring Ron Rudkin, clarinet soloist. Piedmont Wind Symphony’s Piedmont Pops in the Pit Free Summer Series. www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

Victory Junction’s Run to Victory 5K, 10K, Fun Run: 7:30 a.m., starts and finishes at Victory Junction, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman. Walk, run or roll to the finish line. $25-$45. 336-495-2013 or RunToVictory.org.

Hot Diggity Dog: noon-1 p.m., Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Greensboro. Free. Come make some gourmet hot dogs while hanging with your friends. Hot dogs, toppings, chips and drinks will be provided by the center. Open to all ages. gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov.

Mary Gauthier: 8 p.m., Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. She is touring in support of her recently released album, “Dark Enough to See The Stars,” and her debut book, “Saved By a Song.” $23-$28. www.reevestheater.com.

Evening Wildlife Walk: 6:30-8 p.m., Washington Park Parking Lot, 1490 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Gateway Nature Preserve hosts this walk during the beautiful evening hours on the Forest Discovery Trail and the pollinator garden. Register. www.signupgenius.com/go/9040445aba729a6f85-evening#/.

Piedmont Bird Club Field Trip to Haw River State Park, Iron Ore Belt Access: 8 a.m., 6068 N. Church St., Greensboro. piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

Art in the Park: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9 and Oct. 7, 132 Park Ave., Blowing Rock. Enjoy fine arts and handcrafts from award-winning and acclaimed artisans. Free admission. 828-295-7851 or https://blowingrock.com/artinthepark/.

North Carolina Food Truck State Championship: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Commerce Square Park, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. Judged food truck competition, music, activities, etc. Free. 336-495-7525 or rkings@cityofrandleman.com.

Art Gallery at Congdon Yards Opens Clay Studio, Offers Workshops: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 9 and 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14, 400 W. English Road, Suite 151, High Point. www.tagart.org/adult-education.

Festival for the Homeless: 2-6 p.m., Gateway Commons Park, Wilson Terrace Street, 1580 Oak St., Winston-Salem. With Living Is Finally Enjoyable (L.I.F.E.) W-S. Rain or shine. Free. The Big 4 Choir, The Claptones, Real Love, spoken-word artist Spencer Aubrey, singer-songwriter and Tiffany Thompson, Magical Men, Uncle Watson’s Widow and Signature Soundz will perform. The Winston Salem State University Mobile Healthcare Unit, food, clothing and free haircuts. A “kidszone” is also planned. 336-529-5680 or lifeincws1@gmail.

SUNDAY

Achieve a Trail Goal: 2 p.m., hike to Cooler’s Knob, highest point in the Birkhead Wilderness and Colonel Balfour Grave Site from Tot Hill Farm Trailhead. Meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St. to carpool to the site. 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.

A Celebration of Women in Music featuring Guest Artist Claire Chenette: 3 p.m., Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. $15-$20. www.uncsa.edu.

Folk Fest 5K: 10 a.m., downtown Greensboro within the NC Folk Fest site. runsignup.com.

United Way of Forsyth County Hosts Bridging 52: 3-6 p.m., on the Fourth Street bridge overlooking U.S. 52. Part of the nonprofit’s 100th anniversary celebration. Free. Family activities, food trucks, guest speakers, live music from local artists and a community art project. www.forsythunitedway.org.

Reception for Carrie Leigh Dickey’s Exhibit: 2-4 p.m., Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Entitled, “And then I saw the garden,” the show reflects the inspiration and healing that Dickey finds within her garden. See exhibit through Sept. 23. 336-397-7587.

Dogs In A Pile w/Tand & The Wright Ave: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 10, COHAB.SPACE, 1547 W. English Road, High Point. Merges funk, jazz and rock and roll with psychedelia. Starts at $15. 888-475-3030 or cohab.space.

Concert in the Park: 1-3 p.m., Memorial Park, 1036 Main St., Blowing Rock. Colby Hubble – blues. Bring seating. Bring canned foods for Hunger and Health Coalition’s A Simple Gesture Program. Lemonade for Change will also be selling lemonade during the concert and 100% of their proceeds go to end homelessness in Watauga County. 828-295-7851 or https://blowingrock.com/concertinthepark/.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

The Lewisville Historical Society Presents Heritage Apples with Tom Brown: 6 p.m., Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 7632 Warren Park Drive, Lewisville. Participants do not need to be members of the society to attend. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments. 336-703-2940 or 336-766-5842.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

Gardening Series—Container Gardening: 2 p.m., Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Learn the advantages of container gardening from Betty Ann Faulkner, a long-time gardener and the owner of SereneScapes Gardens. Register. deguzmse@forsyth.cc or 336-703-2940.

Yadkin Arts Council Junior Appalachian Musicians Program: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 12-Dec. 19, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Teaches school aged students of all levels how to play Appalachian instruments in a group setting rather than one on one. $75 per semester. 336-679-2941 or info@yadkinarts.org.

Piedmont Bird Club Field Trip to Reedy Fork Trail, from Lake Brandt Road Trailhead: 8 a.m., 6008 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

Friends of the Library Used Book Sale: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17, Madison Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Member Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 12. $10 memberships sold at the door. friends.library@yahoo.com.

Bookmarks to Host Readings by Selected “Flying South” Authors: 7 p.m., Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. #110, Winston-Salem. Free. The authors are Toby Bunton of Mount Airy, Rebecca Holder of Winston-Salem, Anne Kissel of Chatham County and Lee Riley of Salisbury. www.wswriters.org/flying-south.

Dopapod with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio: 8 p.m., COHAB.SPACE, 1547 W. English Road, High Point. Hybrid of funk, rock, jazz, bluegrass and electronica. Starts at $25. 888-475-3030 or cohab.space.

Carolina Classic Movie Charade: 7 p.m. Sept. 12, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Carolina Classic Movie tickets are $8, taxes and fees included. Seniors, military, first responders, students and educators save $1 per ticket. Carolina Theatre Movie passes accepted at the door. CarolinaTheatre.com, or through the box office.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

23-24 Bryan Series—Sully Sullenberger: 7:30 p.m., Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. With Guilford College. TangerCenter.com or CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com.

Central Carolina Fair: Through Sept. 17, Greensboro Coliseum Complex parking lot. Times and promotions vary by day. Regular admission, $6. Children less than 42”, free. Unlimited ride wristband—$30. Sept. 13-14: $1 admission, $1 per ride, $1 select food items and $1 parking. Everyone’s a Kid, Sept. 16—from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., everyone pays one price, $15 admission and unlimited ride wristband ( ride band valid until 5 p.m.). greensborocoliseum.com/fair.

Andrew Ripp’s Big Feelings Tour: 7 p.m., St. Marks Community Church, 1230 St. Marks Church Rd., Burlington. With guests Blessing Offor and Rachael Lampa. $26-$130. 855-484-1991 or www.itickets.com.

Community Resource Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Local service agencies offer information about their programs and services. 336-275-6090.

Ogburn Yates Jr. Discusses His Newly-published Autobiography, “Trust Is Essential ... for People of Faith: 6:30 p.m., Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Free. 336-318-6803.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Koe Wetzel with Giovannie and The Hired Guns and Bones Owens: 7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets start at $36, plus applicable fees. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

High Point Music Festival: Doors open at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 16, 275 N. Elm St., High Point. Seven bands will perform at Stock + Grain. Two-day pass, $25. ziggys.space@gmail.com or https://ziggys.space/events/.

Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., corner of South Eugene and West Washington Streets, Greensboro. Greensboro Police Department celebrates Hispanic Cultural Month. 336-373-2636.

The Addams Family Musical: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15-16 and Sept. 22-23 and 2 p.m. Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. 6th St., Winston-Salem. $19-$21. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/.

Opening Reception for LATITUDES in Afro-Latinx Art: 6 p.m., African American Atelier Gallery, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With Casa Azul of Greensboro. 336-285-1529.

Juniper Level’s NC Pollinator Plant Festival & Fall Open Garden: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 15-16 and Sept. 22-23 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 24, 9241 Sauls Road, Raleigh. https://jlbg.org/.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

49th Annual Day in the Park Festival: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown. With High Point Arts Council. Live entertainment all day, multiple food trucks, children’s activities, folklife exhibitions, arts themed activities, more than 30 artists and crafters. Also, Village Fair at Mendenhall Homeplace across the street with the High Point Museum. 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

Daniel Tosh—‘Sweet T Tour’: 7 p.m., Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Comedy. Starting at $45. TangerCenter.com or CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com.

Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. 336-679-2941.

Creative Greensboro’s Greensboro Residency for Original Works Final Showcase Performances: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 3-6 p.m. Sept. 17, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. CreativeGreensboro.com.

Groovin’ on the Green: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Gibsonville Downtown Depot Green, 314 10th St. Free. Sweet T and the Biscuits. 336-264-1795.

SoulJam: 2-5 p.m., Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Free concert. www.intothearts.org.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays in September, Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Family-friendly. Concessions. Bring seating. Sept. 16, “DC League of Super-Pets.” www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Music in the Grove: 4-10 p.m., The General Wine and Brew, 124 W. Main St., Seagrove. $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Bands are: (in order of appearance) Eck McCanless, Lost Wages with Danny Mull, Bad Penny and Corey Luetjen and the Traveling Blues Band. www.thegeneralwineandbrew.com.

Piedmont Bird Club Field Trip to Glencoe Haw River Trail: 8:30 a.m., Glencoe Paddle Access just off Route 62 north of Burlington. piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers’ Fall Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem. Cash or check only. 336-703-2850.

Children’s Book Author, Michele Marlene Manderine: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Play 2 Learn Preschool Open House, 2555 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem. Manderine is the author of “Tristan, The Maine Coon Cat” and a whimsical animal artist. 336-448-0017 or 336-766-9010.

The School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts Presents “Ten Thousand Birds”: 3 p.m. Immersive, outdoor performance inspired by the songs of birds that are native to or migrate through the region where it’s performed. $25 for adults and $20 for non-UNCSA students with valid ID. 336-721-1945 or uncsa.edu/performances.