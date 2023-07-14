HEAD TO HEAD: Do you know who the best artist in High Point is? You may find them at Sabrina's Gallery this Friday night. Watch as 12 artists battle it out in three rounds, each judged and timed. Audience members will be the final judge of who wins the cash prize and reigns supreme. The competition will be held on 114 S. Main St. from 7-10 p.m. For more information, visit acgg.org.