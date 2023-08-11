WRESTLING MANIA: A major collision is coming to Greensboro on Saturday as All-Elite Wrestling takes the ring. Who will win the Trios World Championship? What will fan-favorite CM Punk do in his AEW debut? Find out Saturday night as doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the match starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are still available from the Greensboro Coliseum or Ticketmaster.
