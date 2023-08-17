AMERICA! HAVE YOU HEARD?: “You don't need no finesse or no personality, you just need two arms and an attitude.” Why we are quoting the hit song “The Bird”? Because Morris Day and the Time are performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Theatre. And, yes, this show is indoors! Tickets start at $28, and parking is $10. For more information, visit wsfairgrounds.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes
Executive Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today