AMERICA! HAVE YOU HEARD?: “You don't need no finesse or no personality, you just need two arms and an attitude.” Why we are quoting the hit song “The Bird”? Because Morris Day and the Time are performing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Theatre. And, yes, this show is indoors! Tickets start at $28, and parking is $10. For more information, visit wsfairgrounds.com.