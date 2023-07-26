The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is hoping that theater seats can be as packed as the show schedule with the announcement of two new productions coming this fall.

“The Thorn” and “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” will be coming to Greensboro in October and November, the Tanger Center announced on Monday.

Called “Cirque meets ‘The Passion,’” John and Sarah Bolin’s “The Thorn” will be gracing the stage for two performances on Oct. 25-26. The theatrical play, which is also available as a film, tells the story of Jesus Christ through his encounters with St. John.

Nearly a month later, the Tanger Center will host “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”. There will be eight performances of the beloved holiday show from Nov. 21-26. During its time on Broadway, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” broke box office records for two consecutive years. The 85-minute show will be directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard.

Tickets for both productions go on sale Friday at tangercenter.com. Tickets for “The Thorn” start at $35 and tickets for “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” start at $29.