SISTER CITY SHOWDOWN: After more than two weeks away from Greensboro, the Grasshoppers are back at their homefield. The Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate takes on the Winston-Salem Dash in a series going until Sunday. Promotions include Thirsty Thursday as well as fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets start at $9. More information can be found at milb.com/greensboro.
