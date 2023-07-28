SUNDAY IN THE PARK: Want to begin next week on a high note? Check out this Sunday's MUSEP concert series at Country Park in Greensboro with bluegrass band Nu Blu. Bring a chair, blanket and snacks, or treat yourself to Kibi's Crazy Casserole and Boho Berries food trucks at Shelter #4. The concert runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and is free. For more information or any weather-related updates, visit greensboro-nc.gov.
Here's where you can listen to bluegrass in the Triad this weekend (while sitting in the grass)
