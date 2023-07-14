NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION: Sometimes, it feels good to smash stuff. It may not be as cathartic as doing it yourself, but watching someone smash stuff also feels pretty good. At Bowman Gray Race Track this weekend, you can do exactly that – well, the latter option – during its Saturday night demolition derby. A few races will mix into the night as well, so, hopefully, no destruction there. The event starts at 8 p.m., and tickets can be bought at the track for $12.