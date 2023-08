LAST HOMESTAND: Did we mention summer’s nearly over? Tuesday marks the final home series of the season for the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Winston-Salem Dash. The Dash face the Rome Braves from Tuesday to the following Sunday (all games at 7 p.m.), and the ’Hoppers face the Hickory Crawdads for their own six-day series, with all games at 6:30 p.m.