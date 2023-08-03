FELINES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: There is no need to use a work computer to watch your favorite cat compilations, if you can watch them on the big screen! On Saturday night starting at dark, a/perture will host an outdoor screening of CatVideoFest at Foothills Brewery in downtown Winston-Salem. Tickets can be purchased online at aperturecinema.com, and proceeds of sales go towards the Forsyth County Animal Shelter Medical Fund.