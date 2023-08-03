FELINES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: There is no need to use a work computer to watch your favorite cat compilations, if you can watch them on the big screen! On Saturday night starting at dark, a/perture will host an outdoor screening of CatVideoFest at Foothills Brewery in downtown Winston-Salem. Tickets can be purchased online at aperturecinema.com, and proceeds of sales go towards the Forsyth County Animal Shelter Medical Fund.
Watch your next cat compilation on the big screen, not your work computer
