NASHVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA: Country music is leaving a stamp on Greensboro tonight with many Nashville stars performing. Check out Ben Chapman & Co. for a free show at the Steel Hands Brewing Company starting at 6 p.m., then head over to the Greensboro Coliseum to catch Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and Nate Smith at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the latter show start at $29.