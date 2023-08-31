GOODBYE, BASEBALL: The Dash host the Rome Braves Thursday through Sunday in Winston-Salem, while the Grasshoppers host the Crawdads in Greensboro. This is your last chance of the season to root, root, root for a Triad MiLB team this season. Both teams will salute fans with spectacular fireworks shows on Friday through Sunday. Game time is 6:30 nightly in Winston-Salem and 7 p.m. in Greensboro.