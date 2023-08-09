Josh Sauls of Greensboro has seen how the arts, especially music, can bring people together.

He sees it firsthand every week as the president of InTune Music, an organization that Sauls founded in 2021 in an effort to make music education accessible to all.

“A lot of people have the talent as far as singing or playing piano or anything they might do, but sometimes they might not have the means to pay for lessons,” said Sauls, who graduated from N.C. A&T with a degree in music performance. “We have opened that door so people have the chance to go follow their dreams.”

Right now, Sauls teaches a low-cost piano course every Monday evening geared toward adults in a space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, but artists ranging from musicians to actors to dancers to painters have worked with InTune Music.

This weekend, Sauls still wants to connect people with the arts and with each other but on a much larger scale than before with the upcoming Another Step Forward community festival.

The free event sponsored by Creative Greensboro will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Van Dyke Performance Center at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

In terms of organizational planning, Sauls has been working the last two months to put this festival on, but the idea has lasted a lot longer.

“I talked to (Creative Greensboro) last year about the things, as far as diversity, that we needed in the Cultural Center,” Sauls said. “I just had a conversation with them and talked about how important it was for the Cultural Center to have an event that brings the community and different diversities together.”

This year’s event will feature several local vendors and small business owners selling cultural foods, games and activities to create relationships, informational tables and booths for community resource organizations and a cultural dance performed by the Guilford Native American Association.

Sauls cites Greensboro’s poverty rate — which at 17.4% of the population is considerably higher than the national 11.6% — as one of the reasons why an event like this is important. As is his mission with InTune Music, Sauls wants to help provide resources to those in need.

“My goal is to have all members of the community, from all walks of life, no matter what their background is, to come to this space and learn about diversity and learn about the organizations that are there to benefit all the members of the Greensboro community,” Sauls said.

Sauls’ primary reason for putting on the “celebration of culture, community and collaboration” is to bridge the gap between different communities in Greensboro and create one big, welcoming, family environment.

And ideally, this isn’t a one-time reunion.

“The reason why this is called “Another Step Forward” is because you’re going to take another step,” Sauls said. “This is just one step, and then next year we’ll do another step forward and then the next year another step forward.”

“I think it’s a never-ending process. You will always have to take another step forward when it comes down to bridging gaps with diversities and people from all walks of life. You always have to take another step. Right when you think you are finished, it’s another step you need to take. Diversity training is an ongoing process,” he said.

For more information about Another Step Forward, visit intunegso.org.