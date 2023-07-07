AIN'T NO REASON TO BE BLUE: Join the folks down at Apple Family Farm for their 5th Annual Blueberry Day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy the live music, vendors, games, prizes and, of course, blueberry-related activities and desserts. Visit Apple Family Farm on Facebook for more information and for any updates to the event. 1765 NC Highway 66 S, Kernersville.