Eastern Music Festival schedule

Ticketed Events

2023 Eastern Chamber Players: Weekly concerts featuring pieces from Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Debussy, Dvorak, Brahms and more. 8 p.m. Tuesdays (July 11, 18, 25), Dana Auditorium, Guilford College. Tickets start at $33.

2023 Eastern Festival Orchestra: Weekly concerts conducted by Gerard Schwarz featuring the works of Liszt, Vivaldi, Beethoven, Mahler, Bach and more. 8 p.m. Saturdays (July 8, 15, 22, 29), Dana Auditorium, Guilford College. Tickets start at $47.

2023 Young Artist Orchestra: Weekly concerts featuring music from John Williams, Strauss, Dvorak, Prokofiev, Bartok and more. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays (July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28), Dana Auditorium, Guilford College. Tickets start at $15.

Santiago Rodriguez Piano Recital: 8 p.m. July 12, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College. Tickets start at $33.

'Yours is My Heart Alone': Greensboro Opera and EMF put on a show of some of the most popular operettas from Gilbert & Sullivan, Lehar, Offenbach and more. 6 & 8 p.m. July 19, Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road. Tickets start at $47.

'Percussion Explorations': This show includes a marimba quartet, a harp and steel pan duo and many more percussionists featuring the works of living composers. 8 p.m. July 19, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College. Tickets start at $33.

String Fellows Recital: Haydn by the String Quartet, Franck by the Piano Quintet, Vasks by the String Quintet. 8 p.m. July 23, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College. Tickets start at $15.

'Overtures': A pay-what-you-can performance presented by the Eastern Festival Orchestra and Eastern Music Festival Conducting Scholars. 8 p.m. July 24. Call 336-272-0160 for more information about venue and tickets.

EMF Guitar Summit: Performances featuring Kami Rowan, Badi Assad, Jason Vieaux and EMF Young Artists. 8 p.m. July 26, Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road. Tickets start at $33.

Free Events

'Musically Speaking': Pre-concert talks with maestro Peter Perret and musicologist Dr. Greg Carroll discussing the background of each night’s composer and performance in the Moon Room of Dana Auditorium. Seating is limited. 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (July 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29), Dana Auditorium, Guilford College.

'Concert Preludes': Live music performed on the lawn prior to the evening’s indoor performances. 7:15 p.m. Saturdays (July 8, 15, 22, 29), Dana Auditorium, Guilford College.

'Encircling the City': EMF String Fellows quartets perform short musical education shows geared for children and families at multiple branches of the Greensboro Public Library. Performances: 10:30 a.m. July 6 at Hemphill & Benjamin Branch Libraries; 10 a.m. July 12 at Glenwood Branch Library; 10 a.m. July 17 at McGirt-Horton & Vance H. Chavis Branch Libraries; 10 a.m. July 19 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Family & Central Branch Libraries

Guest Artist Master Classes: Listen and learn from renowned classical musicians as they give solo performances and talks. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved ahead of time. All events in the Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College. Schedule: Pianist Santiago Rodriguez at 4 p.m. July 6; violinist Gil Shaham at 4 p.m. July 7; bassoonist Gabriel Beavers at 4 p.m. July 13; pianist William Wolfram at 4 p.m. July 14; violinist Paul Kantor at 6:30 p.m. July 16; guitarist Jason Vieaux at 4 p.m. July 20; pianist Drew Petersen at 4 p.m. July 21; violist Sheila Brown at 4 p.m. July 23; violinist Jeff Multer at 4 p.m. July 27; pianist Awadagin Pratt at 4 p.m. July 28.

Euphonium Tuba Institute Young Artist Recital: 4 p.m. July 8, Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College. No ticket required.

Young Artist Chamber Recitals: Performances in Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College. No ticket required. Schedule: 6:30 p.m. on July 12; 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. on July 19; 1:30 p.m. & 6:15 p.m. on July 25; 6:30 p.m. on July 26; 2 p.m. on July 29.

Young Artist Piano Recitals: Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College. No ticket required. Performances: 3 p.m. on July 9; 3 p.m. on July 16; 3 p.m. on July 23.

Guitar Summit Young Artist Recital: 6:15 p.m. July 29, Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College. No ticket required.

Young Artist Open House: July 23, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College. No ticket required. Schedule: Percussion Ensemble at 1 p.m., Piano Recital at 3 p.m., Guitar Summit at 5 p.m.