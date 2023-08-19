BOOGIE AT SUNDOWN!: City Sunsets, the summer downtown summer concert series, continues Saturday at 7 p.m. with the Awen Family Band, a boogie collective that combines the talents of singer-songwriter Tim Husk with a rotating lineup of all-star musicians. Together, they blend roots music from around the globe. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket (with or without picnic) to Center City Park. It’s free.
