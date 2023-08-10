FOOD TRUCK FUN: Over 40 different vendors and food trucks from around the state will come to Greensboro this Saturday for the first annual NC Vendor and Food Truck Festival. It may be hot summer weather, but the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. festival will have a couple of cool ice cream cones to keep you covered. For more information about the West Lee Street Parking Lot event, visit ncvendorhub.com
