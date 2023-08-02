FIRST FRIDAY: This Aug. 4, LeBauer Park turns into one of the largest downtown Greensboro art spaces with activities and performances for all ages and interests. From kid’s arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to painting and pottery from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., live music throughout the day and much more, there’s tons of opportunities to unleash your inner artist. For more information, visit downtowngreensboro.org.
Things to do: Unleash your inner artist in LeBauer Park on Friday
