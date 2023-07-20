DON'T FORGET YOUR SUNSCREEN: This Friday night, head down to the High Point Museum and Historical Park for the latest Arts Council Splash Summer Concert Series. Local blues band The Zinc Kings will be performing from 6 to 7:30 p.m., just before a rainy weekend. Feel free to bring chairs, blankets and food. For more information, call 336-889-2787.
