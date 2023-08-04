SALSA SUNDAYS: Looking for a festive way to begin your week? Head down to Lindley Park in Greensboro for a free salsa concert by Orquesta Internacional La Clave. Bring a chair, blanket, dancing shoes and appetite for food trucks on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, including weather-related updates, visit creativegreensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Cooper Sullivan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today