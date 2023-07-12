SUMMER MOVIE NIGHTS: What's better than hanging with friends, singing songs and being in the summer heat? Doing all that inside, of course. Head to the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro for their 2023 Summer Film Fest on Thursday for "Blue Hawaii" or on Monday for "Grease." Grab some popcorn and snacks and get to your seats by 7 p.m. for these showings. Tickets are start at $7. For more information, visit carolinatheatre.com.