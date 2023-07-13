LOCAL MUSIC SCENE: The Greensboro music community is alive and well, even if it doesn't share its namesake. Greensboro-native Ashley Virginia is performing at Center City Park this Saturday night as a part of the City Sunset Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the '60s and '70s Americana-type show starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit greensborodowntownparks.org.