CHOMP ON THIS: The Greensboro Science Center may not be the beach, but it's the closest thing to it this week. Join in on the shark-themed games, activities and encounters at the science center anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., every day this week until Saturday. Shark Week events are free with general admission membership. For more information, call 336-288-3769.
Celebrate Shark Week safely at the Greensboro Science Center
