AND WE'LL HAVE FUN, FUN, FUN: It definitely feels like summer, which means beach music at Summerfest at the Wright Memorial Events Center in Eden. The fun starts at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and 12:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Headliners include UBU Band, the Pizazz Band on Thursday, The Tonez and Cat-5 Band on Saturday, and The Catalinas, Too Much Sylvia and the Tams on Saturday. Tickets start at $25. Food and spirits for sale; no outside alcohol and coolers allowed.