PUPS AND PINTS: This Friday is going to be a furry one as the Forsyth Humane Society hosts its July Winston-Salem Community Day. Bring your own furry friend to Chad’s Chai from 8 to 10 a.m., Quiet Pint Tavern from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or Incendiary Brewing Company from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit forsythhumane.org.
