THURSDAY

“Judgmental, Much?” A Rapid Retelling of Pride and Prejudice: 7 p.m. July 27 (sensory-friendly, free) July 28, 4 p.m. July 29, 3 p.m. July 30, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. $15-$20. www.sharedradiance.org.

Tom Dooley: A Wilkes County Legend - The Road to Statesville: 7 p.m. July 27-29, Mac Gray Auditorium, 474 N. Center St., Statesville. $20. Historical fiction performed live on stage. Live old time music throughout the play by Third Wheel. Enter code DOOLEY for $4 discount on each ticket. www.centerstagealliance.org.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Winston-Salem Dash: 6:30 p.m., First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro.

High Point Rockers vs. Lancaster Barnstormers: 6:30 p.m., Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. Christmas in July event - bring four canned goods to the game and receive a complimentary outfield box ticket.

The Addams Family - A New Musical: 7:30 p.m. July 27-29 and 3 p.m. July 30, Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. $24. www.yadkinarts.org.

Eastern Music Festival - Guest Artist Master Class: 4 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Jeff Multer, violin. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival - Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival - Young Artist Orchestras: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. $13. José-Luis Novo, conductor, Grant Cooper, conductor. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Asheboro Zookeepers vs. Boone Bigfoots: 7 p.m., McCrary Park, 138 Southway Road, Asheboro. 336-460-7018.

The Wildwoods - Summertime Sounds Concert Series: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. 336-299-3785.

FRIDAY

Croquet in the Garden: 6-8 p.m., Tanger Bicentennial Garden, 1105 Hobbs Road, Greensboro. Learn to play croquet and petanque while exploring the garden, enjoying food and beverages and music. 336-373-2489.

Fairground Fridays: 7-11 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 569 Fairgrounds Blvd. Free parking at Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard. Free admission. Music, dancing, games and prizes. www.cityofws.org/827/Recreation-Parks.

Carolina Disco Turkeys vs. Wake Forest Fungo: 6:30 p.m., David F. Couch Ballpark, 401 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Winston-Salem Dash: 6:30 p.m., First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro.

Eastern Music Festival - Guest Artist Master Class: 4 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Awadagin Pratt, piano. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival - Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival - Young Artist Orchestras: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. $13. José-Luis Novo, conductor, Grant Cooper, conductor. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

“Big River - The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”: 8 p.m. July 28-29, Aug. 4-5 and Aug. 11-12 and 3 p.m. July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13, Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. $10-$20. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.

Bring it On! The Musical: 7 p.m. July 28-29 and 2 p.m. July 29-July 30, HanesBrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. $23. Ages 7 and older. Based on the cult classic film of the same name. www.springtheatre.org.

RSVP's "The Music Man": Multiple dates and times, July 28-30, Aug. 4-6, Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. $15-$23. 336-736-8714.

Fourth Friday Latin/Club Night: 7-9:15 p.m., Real World Ballroom, 690 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem. Lesson included. $10. 336-893-0525.

SATURDAY

Eastern Music Festival - Young Artist Chamber Music Recital: 2 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Music Festival - Guitar Summit Recital: 6:15 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival - Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival Finale: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. $45. Concert prelude at 7:15 p.m. on Dana Lawn. Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Awadagin Pratt, piano. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Camel City Jazz Orchestra to Perform Bossa Nova Classics Featuring Martha Bassett: 7 p.m., Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. General admission, $30. Tickets for students with identification and children 11 and younger, $15. camelcityjazzorchestra.org/tickets.

“SOULiloquies: Stories of Underground Legends,” Panel Discussion and Public Workshop: 3-6 p.m., Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Highlights Greensboro’s own Logie Meachum, a blues musician and storyteller. creativegreensboro.com.

City Sunsets Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26, City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/city-sunsets.

Free Block Party for Children and Adults: 2-6 p.m., Vance Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, Greensboro. DJ Reggie Reg, Spin Man, games, crafts and activities for children as well as music, snacks and giveaways. Community organizations will be on hand to share information about their services and staff will offer library card sign-ups. 336-373-5838.

Summer Jubilee Back-to-School Celebration and Backpack Giveaway: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. In conjunction with the High Point Farmers Market. Live music, face painters and a petting zoo from 9 a.m. to noon. 336-883-3124.

Stepping into the Craft with Seagrove Potters: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., participating pottery shops on N.C. 705 in Seagrove. Potters and studios have special events, kiln openings, demonstrations and more.336-517-7272. tinyurl.com/47bcvndy.

Asheboro Zookeepers vs. Wilson Tobs: 7 p.m., McCrary Park, 138 Southway Road, Asheboro. 336-460-7018.

The Pointe Company and Technique Conservatory & Elise Jonell Present “Adaptations 2”: 3 p.m. July 29-30, Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. See new and exciting young talent before they go off to perform professionally. $18. bit.ly/Adaptations2Tixx.

Carolina Disco Turkeys Vs. Uwharrie Wampus Cats: 6:30 p.m., David F. Couch Ballpark, 401 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem. $11. Ticketmaster.com.

SUNDAY

The Chicks with special guest Wild Rivers: 7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets start at $39.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

Summer Block Party presents Jodeci with SWV & Dru Hill: 7:30 p.m., White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2407 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees. Rhythm and blues music. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

Concert: 6 p.m., Country Park, Shelter 7, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, Greensboro. Nu-Blu. Free. creativegreensboro.com.

Wanderer’s Stars - Songs that Illuminate Our Path Toward Home - Music Carolina SummerFest: 3-5 p.m., Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall, 412 Rams Drive, Winston-Salem. $27. musiccarolina.org.

Music Carolina SummerFest, Wanderer’s Stars - Songs that Illuminate Our Path Toward Home: 3 p.m. July 30, Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall, 412 Rams Drive, Winston-Salem. General admission, $27; ages 6-18, $10. www.musiccarolina.org.

Bantam Rooster's Annual Party in the Park: 7 p.m., Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free hot dogs at 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring canned goods for Our Daily Bread. www.bantumrooster.com.

MONDAY, JULY 31

Pint-size Polka's Music and Magic Friendzy program: 6-7:30 p.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes with the YMCA of Greensboro: 6 p.m., Morehead Park Trailhead, 475 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. Text OUTDOOR to 844-765-7664 to receive updates and weather cancellations.

Asheboro Zookeepers vs. Forest City Owls: 7 p.m., McCrary Park, 138 Southway Road, Asheboro. 336-460-7018.

National Night Out at the High Point Museum: 7:30-10 p.m., 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Enjoy a screening of “El Dorado” in the Historical Park as the museum promotes neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership. Free. All ages. Drop-in. 336-885-1859.

National Night Out: 6-9 p.m., Randolph-Asheboro YMCA, 343 N.C. 42, Asheboro. Police, fire, splash pad, giveaways, foods, music, fellowship. 336-626-1300, Ext. 303.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2

Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.: 7 p.m., White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2407 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets start at $35, plus applicable fees; available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

84th Annual Wyndham Championship: Aug. 2-6, Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, Greensboro. www.wyndhamchampionship.com.