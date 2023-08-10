THURSDAY

Listening Workshop: 6-8 p.m., GROW residency space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With musician and performer Angela Rumball. For anyone who would like to learn about composition. CreativeGreensboro.com.

Mary Chapin Carpenter: 8 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Accidental Witness to History—The Aftermath of Hiroshima: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. WW II oral historian Ken Samuelson tells how he nad Asheboro native John McGlohon proved McGlohon’s reconnaissance aircraft was in harm’s way over Hiroshima by accident. 336-318-6803.

O.Henry Jazz—Nishah DiMeo & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m., O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz/. No cover charge.

FRIDAY

“Big River—The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”: 8 p.m. Aug. 11-12 and 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. $10-$20. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.

Camel City Revelators: 7 p.m., Margarete’s Coffee House, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem. Stephanie Keys, a singer, is the guest host. With Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem. https://uufws.org/series/marguerites-coffeehouse/.

SATURDAY

Instrumentation Workshop: 2-4 p.m., GROW residency space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With musician and performer Angela Rumball. For anyone who would like to learn about composition. CreativeGreensboro.com.

United Fund of Surry’s Downtown Rocks and Runs 5K and 10K: through downtown Mount Airy. The entire event is a kick-off for their 2023 United Fund campaign. www.unitedfundofsurry.org.

Brit Floyd—World Tour 2023: 8 p.m., Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Concert. Starting at $29. TangerCenter.com or CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com.

Eighth Annual Back to School Jam: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mount Zion Place, Winston-Salem. Free. With The Kyndall Project. Backpacks, school supplies, face painting, games, food, raffles, live entertainment. Kyndall Williams, thekyndallproject@gmail.com.

Babylon Dreamer Live Concert: 8-10 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Steely Dan and Supertramp Show. $24. 336-991-6115.

“SOULiloquies: Stories of Underground Legends,” Live Music, Poetry & Mini-Documentary Screening: 3-6 p.m., Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Interactive exhibit that combines visual art with performance art to share stories of legendary or historical figures in various communities. This version of “SOULiloquies” highlights Greensboro’s own Logie Meachum, a blues musician and storyteller. creativegreensboro.com.

City Sunsets Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26, City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/city-sunsets.

Music Carolina SummerFest, “Close to You” – Songs of Burt Bacharach: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall, 412 Rams Drive, Winston-Salem. General admission, $27; ages 6-18, $10. www.musiccarolina.org.

Alamance County Senior Pageant: 2 p.m., John Kernodle Senior Center, 1535 S. Mebane St., Burlington. Women 60 and older compete. 336-516-7889 or plynn1121@yahoo.com.

Medicine in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 12, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Curious about medicine in the 1800s? Come to Hoggatt House and learn about the four humors of the body, homemade remedies and popular medicines used for typical ailments. Free. Drop-in. All ages. 336-885-1859.

Cinema Spectacular: 2 p.m., Willingham Theater (Yadkin Cultural Arts Center), 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Free screening of “Jurassic World Dominion.” All attendees will receive free popcorn and bottled water. Additional concessions will be available for purchase. Reserve tickets in advance to guarantee a seat. www.yadkinarts.org or at from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the box office.

King City Powwow: 10 a.m. gates open, Aug. 12-13, King American Legion Post 290, 436 S. Main St., King. The Grand Entry will begin at noon Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Traditional Native American dance, culture, drum music and vendors. $4-$10. Discount for those who bring two cans of food. 919-830-5982.

Marvelous Funkshun: 5 p.m., Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Psychedelic rock/jam band. Rain venue: Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Also, free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Vendors, food trucks and beverages available for purchase. Free. www: intothearts.org.

In Tune Holds Free Community Festival, Another Step Forward: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Cultural Center of Greensboro at 200 N. Davie St. Cultural food, icebreaker games, information tables, networking opportunities, cultural dance and more. intunemusic123@gmail.com.

SUNDAY

Wellness and Trails: 2 p.m, hike to Cooper Mountain Cemetery from Robbins Branch Trailhead in the Birkhead Wilderness of the Uwharrie National Forest. Meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St. to carpool to the site. 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.

Concert: 6 p.m., Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Rd, McLeansville. Free. Banjo Earth and Friends. www.creativegreensboro.com.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Open Auditions: 3 p.m. Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Ages 16 and older. info@yadkinarts.org or www.yadkinarts.org.

Artworks Gallery Water Exhibition Reception: 2-4 p.m., 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Presentation by Edgar Miller of Yadkin Riverkeepers. Learn about the history and importance of the Yadkin River, which provides drinking water to more than 1 million North Carolinians. Exhibition runs through Aug. 26. www.artworks-gallery.org.

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes with the YMCA of Greensboro: 6 p.m., Morehead Park Trailhead, 475 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. Text OUTDOOR to 844-765-7664 to receive updates and weather cancellations.

Collaboration Workshop: 6-8 p.m., GROW residency space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With musician and performer Angela Rumball. For anyone who would like to learn about composition. CreativeGreensboro.com.

Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival: Aug. 15-19, Blowing Rock. Registration is filled but the public can attend a A Public Wet Paint Show and make purchases, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19, Alexander Gallery at BRAHM, 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock. Free, timed entry tickets are available at tinyurl.com/mr27udvs.

Salem Band Concert: 7:30 p.m., Salem Square, Old Salem, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Includes music of New Orleans, the Roaring ‘20’s, Burt Bacharach and American composer Clifton Williams. Free. musicdirector@salemband.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16

ArtTaste: 6-7:30 p.m., GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. GreenHill and 1618 On Location join forces to curate a stellar tasting menu against the backdrop of black and white photography. Experience three taste-sized portions and beverage pairings inspired by the photography on view in “Living In The Ordinary World: John Rosenthal Retrospective” and the accompanying 10 North Carolina photographers. $100-$120, plus tax. www.greenhillnc.org/events.

Winston-Salem Writers and Bookmarks Present Readings by Four Authors: 7 p.m., Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. #110, Winston-Salem. Free. Features authors Britney Dent, Christopher Laney, John McLaughlin, Joanna Monahan. bookmarksnc.org/forauthors_4on4th.

Live Music Wednesday at Print Works Bistro: 6-9 p.m., 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Fantastic covers and original live music by Evan Olson and Jessica Mashburn of AM rOdeO. No cover charge. 336-379-0699 or printworksbistro.com/music.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

Goodly Frame Theatre Offers “Measure for Measure” by William Shakespeare: 6 p.m. Aug. 17-20, Greensboro Arboretum, 3299 Starmount Drive, Greensboro. Free. In collaboration with Creative Greensboro. www.goodlyframe.org.

The Watson Twins—Couldn’t Be Happiers: 8 p.m., The Ramkat, 170 W. 9th St., Winston-Salem. Doors open at 7 p.m. $16. tinyurl.com/4t9y3vjp.

Musical Style Workshop: 6-8 p.m., GROW residency space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With musician and performer Angela Rumball. For anyone who would like to learn about composition. CreativeGreensboro.com.

O.Henry Jazz—Jessica Mashburn & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. No cover charge. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz/.