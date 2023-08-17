SHINE LIKE A DIAMOND (RIO): The Annex Theatre at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is hopping this weekend, and Diamond Rio kicks it off at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The hit-making country band, which formed in Nashville in 1989, just released its 10th studio album as well as its first autobiography, called “Beautiful Mess: The Story of Diamond Rio.” Tickets start at $26.
