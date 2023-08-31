THURSDAY

O.Henry Jazz—Dr. John Henry & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m., O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. 336-854-2000 OR ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz/.

Black Artrepreneur Mixer: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Centennial Station, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. Free. Black artists, creatives and business owners will mix and mingle. Bring business cards. programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

Sam Grisman Project Presents the Music of Garcia/Grisman: 7-10 p.m., COHAB.SPACE, 1547 W. English Road, High Point. Starts at $15. 888-475-3030 or cohab.space.

FRIDAY

First Friday Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Woven Works Park, East Lindsay Street and North Murrow Boulevard, Greensboro. Happens the first Friday of each month, now through October. Young children will enjoy stories, playful songs and movement. On-street parking is available at 401 Cumberland St. Also, receive a free book while supplies last. downtowngreenway.org.

Peso Pluma with special guest Aleman: 8 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Hispanic music. Tickets sold out.

“Art in a Bag” Artist Talk, Featuring Ava Bock: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St., Graham. Coffee and bagels. May bring your own brunch. RSVP preferred. artservices@alamancearts.org.

John McEuen & The Circle Band Concert: 7 p.m., The Arts Place, 502 Main St., Danbury. $25-$30. All ages. tinyurl.com/4a6k4k2s or www.johnmceuen.com.

SATURDAY

NC Late Night Music Fest with City Girls, G Herbo, Young Nudy, Rich Homie Quan, Kali and more: 7 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Rap/Hip-Hop. Tickets start at $60.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival: Gates open at 3 p.m., Sept. 2-3, Oak Hollow Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. Keb’ Mo’, Dave Koz, Terri Lyne Carrington, Chucho Valdés, Samara Joy and the Yellowjackets head a lineup of Grammy Award-winning, renowned artists in the 2023 lineup. coltranejazzfest.com.

Creative Greensboro’s Greensboro Residency for Original Works Acting Workshop: 3 p.m., Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. CreativeGreensboro.com.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays in September, Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Family-friendly. Concessions. Bring seating. Sept. 2, “Soul.” www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Piedmont Bird Club Event: 8 a.m., Audubon Natural Area, 111 Tankersley Drive, Greensboro. Enjoy a nice diversity of birds and wildlife. With the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society. piedmontbirdclub@gmail.com.

An Evening with the Steep Canyon Rangers: 7 p.m., Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va. Adults, $40; children, $20. BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. 866-308-2773, Ext. 212.

Joseph Sand Pottery Kiln Opening: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2555 George York Road, Randleman. New pottery and gardens. Free. 612-518-4051.

Silk Hope Old Fashioned Farmer’s Days Festival: 9 a.m. gates open, Sept. 2-3, Farm Heritage Theme Park, 8110 Silk Hope Gum Springs Road in Siler City. USAPT will be honoring 50 years since the fateful Golden Knight airplane crash at Silk Hope at 1 p.m. Sept. 2. Meet members of the elite U.S. Army Parachute Team. 919-663-0331 or https://silkhopenc.org/offd.

Social Saturday: 4-10 p.m. Sept. 2, downtown High Point. Embrace the beginning of the fall season during September’s Social Saturday. Enjoy riding the trolley and enjoy specials, activities and experiences at High Point businesses.

SUNDAY

Dance Around the World: 6 p.m., Coal Pit at Incendiary Brewing, 486 N. Patterson Ave., #105, Winston-Salem. Featuring Ron Rudkin, clarinet soloist. Piedmont Wind Symphony’s Piedmont Pops in the Pit Free Summer Series. www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

Napoleon Dynamite—A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries: 7 p.m., High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Special screening of the film followed by a lively, interactive discussion with fan-favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents. To receive this discount, call the box office directly between noon and 5 p.m. weekdays, 336-887-3001. highpointtheatre.com.

Paddle Tour on the Lake: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 3 and Sept. 23, 1-3 p.m. Oct 21 and Oct. 29, Graham-Mebane Lake, 3218 Bason Road, Mebane. For ages 18 and older. Must register. $10-$22 per person. 919-563-6544 or www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

MONDAY, SEPT. 4

Summer Concert Series Finale—North Tower: 6-8:30 p.m., Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Top 40, beach, funk and oldies. 336-626-1240.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

Randolph Arts Guild’s Textiles and Textures Gallery Opening Night: 5:30 p.m., 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. With Dr. Scott Murkin and Ellen Greer. Stunning and intricate fibert art. Exhibit is open through Oct. 31. 336-629-0399.

Author Donna Everhart: 1 p.m., Rockingham Community College, Gerald James Library on campus. Free. Everhart’s latest novel, “The Saints of Swallow Hill,” has been described as “Where the Crawdads Sing” meets “The Four Winds.” Park at Whitcomb Student Center, 484 County Home Road, Wentworth. The sidewalk to the right of the Student Center leads straight to the library. library@RockinghamCC.edu or 336-342-4261, Ext. 2247.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

“Songs of Hope & Justice” Concert: 8 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Laurelyn Dossett hosts an evening of music focused on social justice and performed by North Carolina’s preeminent singers and songwriters. In conjunction with NC Folk Festival. $42.71-$37.37. carolinatheatre.com.

Family Film: 5:30 p.m., Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Call the library at 336-703-2940 for the movie title. Snacks are welcome.

Live Music Wednesday at Print Works Bistro: 6-9 p.m., 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Fantastic covers and original live music by Evan Olson and Jessica Mashburn of AM rOdeO. No cover charge. 336-379-0699 or printworksbistro.com/music.

Yappy Hour: 5:30-7:30 p.m., LoFi Park, 500 N. Eugene St., Greensboro. Dog-related fun and festivities. Bring your four-legged friends (on-leash) to enjoy splash pools, treats, doggie “beer” and more with community partners from Doggos and All Pets Considered. chelsea.phipps@greensboro-nc.gov.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald: 7:30 p.m., White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. 2407 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets start at $35, plus applicable fees. Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

Weatherspoon Art Museum’s Fall Open House: 5:30-8:30 p.m., 500 Tate St., Greensboro. See the reinstallation of their collection in the “Making Room: Familiar Art, New Stories” exhibition. Music, food and drinks, pop-up tours, a photo booth and other activities. weatherspoon@uncg.edu.

O.Henry Jazz—Karon Click McKinney & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz/.

Reception for Leslie Karpinski’s ” Paths & Journeys”: 5-7 p.m., Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Free. Exhibit ends Oct. 27. www.YadkinArts.org.

Sensory Friendly Night: 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 7, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive. Comfortable setting for those who may benefit from a less stimulating environment. Will feature the Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center & Butterfly House; it closes for the season on Sept. 10. mregester@greensboroscience.org.

Creative Greensboro and UNCG Community and Therapeutic Recreation present Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons with special guest BAZOOKA!: 7 p.m., Van Dyke Performance Space inside the Greensboro Cultural Center. Free to attend with donations accepted at the door in support of UNCG Spartan Pantry. RSVP. https://form.jotform.com/232085765870060.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

North Carolina Folk Festival: Sept. 8-10, downtown Greensboro. Free. Volunteers needed. Music, workshops, films, dance, food, family activities and more. www.ncfolkfestival.com.

The Underpants: Sept. 8-17, Winston-Salem at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street. LTofWS.org.

Central Carolina Fair: Sept. 8-17, Greensboro Coliseum Complex parking lot. Times and promotions vary by day. greensborocoliseum.com/fair.

Getting Started with Fishing: 10 a.m., Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. With Trevor Lemon of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Will provide first time and novice anglers with a basic and working knowledge of fishing equipment and techniques. Register. deguzmse@forsyth.cc or 336-703-2940.

Balloon Festival: Sept. 8-10, Cedarock Park, 4242 R Dean Coleman Road, Burlington. Tethered balloon rides, a car and a bike show, a kid zone featuring inflatables, horse rides, various kids’ activities, food trucks, craft vendors, live bands every night, including headliner Bucky Covington from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9. More than 20 hot air balloons. Ceremony to remember 9/11 on Sept. 10. Volunteers needed. Proceeds will support local veterans and fund the building of the Chesnut Ridge Retreat campus. 336-932-8387, alcovets@gmail.com or www.alcovets.org.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Nina DeCesare in Recital: 3 p.m., Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. $15-$20. www.uncsa.edu.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Glow Party: 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Adults start at $25, kids start at $8. Optional add-on experiences. Children 2 and older require ticket. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

11th Annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival: Gates open at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, 1988 Jericho Church Road, Mocksville. $20-$25. Children 11 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. www.cbcbluegrass.com.

Kyle Petty Shares Songs, Stories in Sunset Series Appearance: 7:30 p.m., Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. At age 12, Petty picked up his first guitar at a NASCAR track and started writing songs. Free. Part of the Friends of the Library Sunset Signature Series event. 800-826-2672.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Saturdays in September, Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. Family-friendly. Concessions. Bring seating. Sept. 9, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Peters Quarters Party on Main: 3-9 p.m., 645 N. Main St., High Point. Free Block party to benefit Open Door Ministries of High Point. VIP admission, $100. Live music, food, games and more than 20 local vendors. Open Door Ministries staff will be there to accept donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, clothing and household supplies. kodyf@mybethanymedical.com or www.opendoorministrieshp.org.

Town of Danbury 49th Annual Parade: 10 a.m., kicks off the annual Stokes Stomp, Festival on the Dan at Moratock Park in Danbury. Theme: “Celebrating First Responders: Hearts of Heroes.” 336-403-2207 or 336-593-2002.

Seagrove Public Library Birthday Party: noon-3 p.m., 530 Old Plan Road. Celebrate the library’s 50 years of service to the community with live music, clogging, comments from dignitaries, a bounce house, games and activities for the kids. Harking back to the library’s famed hot dog sale fundraisers, free hot dogs will be available. 336-873-7521.

PlayDaze: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Road, McLeansville. With Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready), The Basics Guilford, Greensboro Parks and Recreation. Free. For children. Yard games, museum exploration with the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum and activities provided by the UNCG Duck Lab, The YWCA Parents as Teachers program, the UNCG Bringing Out The Best program and Reading Connections, among others. 336-579-2977, Ext. 2015.

Battle of the Badges at Truist Point: 6:30 p.m., 301 N. Elm St., High Point. The High Point Police Department will take on the High Point Fire and Rescue in a charity softball tournament. Proceeds will benefit Angels in Blue and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation. $10. highpointrockers.com.

Dance Around the World: 6 p.m., Incendiary Brewing, 5495 Williams Road, Lewisville. Featuring Ron Rudkin, clarinet soloist. Piedmont Wind Symphony’s Piedmont Pops in the Pit Free Summer Series. www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

Victory Junction’s Run to Victory 5K, 10K, Fun Run: 7:30 a.m., starts and finishes at Victory Junction, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman. Walk, run or roll to the finish line. $25-$45. 336-495-2013 or RunToVictory.org.

Hot Diggity Dog: noon-1 p.m., Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Greensboro. Free. Come make some gourmet hot dogs while hanging with your friends. Hot dogs, toppings, chips and drinks will be provided by the center. Open to all ages. gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov.

Mary Gauthier: 8 p.m., Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. She is touring in support of her recently released album, “Dark Enough to See The Stars,” and her debut book, “Saved By a Song.” $23-$28. www.reevestheater.com.

Evening Wildlife Walk: 6:30-8 p.m., Washington Park Parking Lot, 1490 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Gateway Nature Preserve hosts this walk during the beautiful evening hours on the Forest Discovery Trail and the pollinator garden. Register. www.signupgenius.com/go/9040445aba729a6f85-evening#/.