MAKING ROOM IN YOUR WEEKEND SCHEDULE: Take time out of your day to visit the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC-Greensboro and check out the new exhibition "Making Room: Familiar Art, New Stories." The 43 pieces chosen from the Weatherspoon collection were picked based on over 4,000 personal responses, creating an exhibition unlike any other the museum has seen. Admission is free and the exhibition will run until next spring. weatherspoonart.org.