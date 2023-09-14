If “The Andy Griffith Show” helped shape your worldview – at least your view of what the world should look like – then you should get yourself to Andy Griffith’s hometown of Mount Airy for the annual Mayberry Days Festival.

The fun starts Monday, Sept. 18 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.

As always, the event will feature lots of actors who shared screen time with Andy and Barney on the classic TV show, as well as the opportunity to listen to music, eat a pork chop sandwich at Snappy Lunch and soak in the atmosphere of the quaint foothills town.

A new face at this year’s festival will be Margaret Teele, who played Agnes Jean Parker in the season seven episode “A Visit to Barney Fife,” when Andy travels to Raleigh to visit Barney who has moved on to the big time in the state capital.

Other actors making appearances include Keith Thibodeaux (Johnny Paul Jason), Rodney Dillard (one of the Darling boys), Ronnie Schell (Bernie the furrier and Duke Slater in “Gomer Pyle: U.S.M.C.”), Dennis Rush (Howie Pruitt) and Margaret Kerry (Helen Scobey).

Dan Roebuck, who played Cliff Lewis for the final three seasons of “Matlock,” will be a guest of honor at the country buffet dinner on Thursday, Sept. 21, and on Saturday, Sept. 23, he will be making a presentation titled, “Cliff’s Notes.”

“Mayberry fans love coming to Mount Airy to learn more about ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and Andy Griffith,” said Tanya Jones of the Surry Arts Council. “They truly enjoy all things Mayberry, especially interacting with the actors and others who knew them.”

Additional guests include Karen Knotts, daughter of Don Knotts; Dick Atkins, producer of “Murder in Coweta County;” Dreama Denver, wife of the late Bob Denver who played Dud Wash; and the family of “The Andy Griffith Show” writer Harvey Bullock.

Here are some of the scheduled events, many which require ticket purchase. For details, go to www.mayberrydays.com or call 336-786-7998.

Monday, Sept. 18

John Floyd ‘The Mouth of Mayberry’: 2 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Family-friendly comedy show.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

‘Murder in Coweta County’ with producer Dick Atkins: 1 p.m., Earle Theatre. Watch the movie starring Andy Griffith as a villain and Johnny Cash as an upstanding lawman. Followed by a Q&A session with the producer.

Envision concert: 7:30 p.m., Blackmon Amphitheatre. Dance along to hits from the ’60s up until today.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

‘Murder in Coweta County’ with producer Dick Atkins: 4 p.m. Historic Earle Theatre

John Floyd ‘The Mouth of Mayberry’: 2 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre.

Concert: The Embers featuring Craig Woolard: 7:30 p.m., Blackmon Amphitheatre. Enjoy a beach music band that’s been playing since 1958.

Thursday, Sept. 21

‘The Andy Griffith Show and the Famed 40 Acres Backlot’: 10:30 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Randy Turner presents an audio-visual presentation about the show’s Desilu backlot, filled with clips from the show.

“The Emmett” golf tournament: 12:30 p.m., Cross Creek Country Club. $125 includes greens fees, dinner and entertainment.

John Floyd ‘The Mouth of Mayberry’: 2 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre.

‘Great Memories: Hanging with Andy and Jim Over the Years,’ 3 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse. Actor Ronnie Schell shares his memories.

Mayberry Days Dinner and entertainment: 5 p.m., Cross Creek Country Club. Featuring live entertainment from Dan Roebuck, who played Cliff Lewis in Matlock.

Band of Oz, 8 p.m., Blackmon Amphitheatre. More beach music from this 8-man band.

Friday, Sept. 22

‘Knotts Untied: Dad Yarns, Jokes and Gossip’: 11 a.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Karen Knotts, daughter of you-know-who, shares stories.

Mayberry Melodies: 1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Sit back and enjoy the songs of Mayberry from the hit TV show, including some obscure tunes that were whistled or hummed by characters.

Rodney Dillard and The Dillards: 2 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse. Listen to Rodney Dillard, one of the show’s original Darling Boys and known as the ‘father of modern bluegrass,’ brings his band to Mayberry.

“The Enduring Appeal of the Andy Griffith Show”: 4:30 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Another A/V show from Randy Turner jam-packed with clips from the TV show.

Michael Hoover: ‘Memories of Elvis’ with Denise Glass as Patsy Cline: 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Elvis impersonator stirs up memories of the King.

Bellamy Brothers: 8 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse. Hear the duo that brought the world such classics as ‘Let Your Love Flow’ and ‘If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)?.

Tim White & Troublesome Hollow: 9:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Tim White, host of ‘Song of the Mountains’ on PBS, brings his bluegrass and Americana band from Tennessee.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Professor Brower’s Lecture: 2:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Neal Brower, author of ‘Mayberry 101’ and teacher of ‘The Andy Griffith Show: An In-depth Study’ at North Carolina community colleges, shares his knowledge.

David and the Giants: 3 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse. The Christian Rock band has returned from retirement for a reunion tour.

Dan Roebuck presents ‘Cliff’s Notes’: 5 p.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. The actor who played Cliff Lewis for three seasons on ‘Matlock’ shares him memories of working with Andy Griffith.

Colonel Tim’s Talent Time: 7 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse. Join the Mayberry Days host and a bunch of tribute artists for an evening of entertainment and fun.

Mayberry Melodies: 7:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre.