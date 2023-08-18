FLARING UP IN BARBER PARK: SunQueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares hit Greensboro’s Barber Park at 6 p.m. Sunday, the next-to-last MUSEP concert of the summer. It’s free, with concessions from Sweet Turkey BBQ and Boho Berries, but feel free to bring your own picnic and refreshments, as well as lawn chairs or a blanket. And did we mention it’s free?