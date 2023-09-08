BIBLE CAMP BLUEGRASS: If you missed last week’s bluegrass festival in Elon, fret not because there’s the annual Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival at 1988 Jericho Church Road in Mocksville. Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $20, but children ages 11 and under get in free with a paying adult. www.cbcbluegrass.com