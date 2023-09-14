FOR THE BIRDS: How about an outdoor concert inspired by the songs of birds? “Ten Thousand Birds,” a work from Pulitzer- and Grammy-winning composer John Luther Adams, starts with avian songs of the morning, then shifts to the afternoon, evening, night and then back to morning. It’ll be performed outdoors at 3 p.m. Saturday by UNCSA students on campus at Daniels Plaza. Musicians will move among the audience during the performance. The cost is $25 for adults and $20 for non-UNCSA students with valid ID. For more information, call 336-721-1945 or visit uncsa.edu/performances.
BIRD SONG: "Ten Thousand Birds," a work from Pulitzer- and Grammy-winning composer John Luther Adams
