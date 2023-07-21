PLANT IT FORWARD: No green thumb is necessary to attend New Garden Nursery's 2023 Plant Fest. There will be local vendors, food trucks, music, free plant swaps and more at 3811 Lawndale Drive on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Workshops begin at $35, but entrance is free, including the chance to win door prizes every hour. Find more information at newgarden.com.