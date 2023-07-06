WE'RE JAMMIN', JAMMIN', AND I HOPE YOU LIKE JAMMIN' TOO: Join the Sahara Reggae Band at Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point as they take the Arts Splash Summer Concert stage Friday evening. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners as they jam along to the free performance from 6-7:30 p.m. Call 336-839-2787 for any weather-related updates or more information.
Jam with this reggae band in High Point on Friday evening
