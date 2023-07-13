JAZZ-TASTIC: They say New Orleans is the city of jazz, but on Friday night, Winston-Salem will be vying for the title. Head down to Corpening Plaza on First Street for a free Summer Music Series Jazz Concert featuring soul-jazz flutist Ragan Whiteside. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. with B. Young as opening act. For weather-related updates, check out Downtown WS on Facebook.