JAZZ-TASTIC: They say New Orleans is the city of jazz, but on Friday night, Winston-Salem will be vying for the title. Head down to Corpening Plaza on First Street for a free Summer Music Series Jazz Concert featuring soul-jazz flutist Ragan Whiteside. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. with B. Young as opening act. For weather-related updates, check out Downtown WS on Facebook.
Free jazz concert comes to Winston-Salem Friday evening
