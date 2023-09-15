NOT-QUITE FALL FEST: If live entertainment, food trucks, arts and crafts, and kids’ activities are your jam, then you’ll love the 49th Annual Day in the Park Festival. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Lake Park in Jamestown. And did we mention arts and crafts? There will be more than 30 artists and crafters with wares on display. For more information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.