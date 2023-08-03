THURSDAY

Harmonization Workshop: 6-8 p.m., GROW residency space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With musician and performer Angela Rumball. For anyone who would like to learn about composition. CreativeGreensboro.com.

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher: 3 p.m., Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Learn about the aquarium and lots of deep-sea creatures. 336-703-2940.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Asheville Tourists: 6:30 p.m., First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com.

FRIDAY

First Friday Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Woven Works Park, East Lindsay Street and North Murrow Boulevard, Greensboro. Happens the first Friday of each month, now through October. Young children will enjoy stories, playful songs and movement. On-street parking is available at 401 Cumberland St. Also, receive a free book while supplies last. downtowngreenway.org.

Riders in the Sky: 8 p.m., Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Concert. Starting at $19. TangerCenter.com or CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com.

Free Concert, Carolina Soul Band (MoTown/Soul): 6-7:30 p.m., High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main Street, Jamestown. 336-889-2787, Ext 26.

Salem Swing Band: 7:30 p.m., Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 7632 Warren Park Drive, Lewisville. Free. All ages and levels welcome. Wear sneakers or comfortable soft-soled shoes. 336-413-2180.

“Big River—The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”: 8 p.m. Aug. 4-5 and Aug. 11-12 and 3 p.m. Aug. 6 and Aug. 13, Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. $10-$20. www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance presents “Ride The Cyclone: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4-5, 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6, Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. 6th St., Winston-Salem. Follows six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir who take one last ride on a rollercoaster that changes the course of their lives forever. Two different casts. $10. www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/.

Music Carolina SummerFest, “Time Out”: 7:30 p.m., Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall, 412 Rams Drive, Winston-Salem. Music from Dave Brubeck’s iconic Time Out recording. General admission, $27; ages 6-18, $10. www.musiccarolina.org.

RSVP’s “The Music Man”: 7 p.m. Aug. 4-5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6, Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. $15-$23. 336-736-8714.

Artworks Gallery Hop: 7-9 p.m., 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Water exhibition runs through Aug. 26. www.artworks-gallery.org.

First Friday at the Greensboro Cultural Center: 6 p.m. Aug. 4, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Everything from music to painting, from photography to sculpture. See, shop, create and explore Greensboro’s hub for creativity. 336-373-2026.

Outdoor Concert: 7-10 p.m., Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square, Randleman. The Tonez perform. Food trucks arrive at 5 p.m. 336-495-7525.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Asheville Tourists: 6:30 p.m., First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com.

Grizzly Goat—Musical Chairs Countywide Concert Series: 7-11 p.m., Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham. Free. www.cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-musical-chairs/.

Gears and Guitars: multiple times, Aug. 4-6, Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Cycling events combined with live music for a weekend of racing, local riding and a full weekend of free live music from big name bands. www.winstonsalemcycling.com.

SATURDAY

Fortune Feimster—Live Laugh Love!: 7 p.m., Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Comedy. Starting at $29. TangerCenter.com or CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com.

Social Saturday: 4-10 p.m., High Point. Features merchant specials and trolleys in both the Uptowne and Downtown districts. downtownhighpoint.org.

Indigenous Peoples and Moravians—A Celebration of Cultures: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will be onsite. Staff from the Lam Museum of Anthropology will display and discuss artifacts from their North Carolina Native American archaeological collection. Tours. Free. 336-924-8191.

City Sunsets Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26, City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/city-sunsets.

Pollinator Garden Workday: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St., Greensboro. Bring water, gardening gloves and a shovel if you have one. Register. tinyurl.com/2p94damc. 336-373-5826.

RiverRun International Film Festival Offers Screening of Dani Menkin’s “Little Town”: 7 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 201 Oakwood Drive, Winston-Salem. Story of a stand-up comedian, with dreams of becoming a star, who takes his son on the road to a little town in the mountains to find his mom. They are accompanied by a free-spirited girl who inspires him to follow his dreams. Free tickets can be reserved at riverrunfilm.com.

Jazz and Jam Session: 1-2:30 p.m., also Aug. 26, The Music Academy of North Carolina, 1327 Beaman Place, Greensboro. Learn jam session etiquette, improvisation skills and tools to boost your confidence to perform. Inspirational jam session follows. Free. 336-379-8748.

Sports Day Camp: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Lankford Memorial Baptist Church/Northside Baptist Church, 3708 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. For children who have completed kindergarten through sixth-grades. Sports offered: Baseball, football, soccer and cheer. No fees, lunch provided. Each child receives free bag of school supplies. Register at https://forms.gle/qriFDbrgoRXeWbCU9.

Notation Workshop: 2-4 p.m., GROW residency space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With musician and performer Angela Rumball. For anyone who would like to learn about composition. CreativeGreensboro.com.

The City of High Point Hosts Brand Launch Event: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Plaza at Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St. Learn about the new brand, view the new City logo and flag. Live music, food, beverages, craft beer, creative stations for kids and adults and photo and art opportunities to showcase the creativity within the community. Coincides with the August Social District Saturday. After the event, attendees are encouraged to enjoy the High Point Rockers game. highpointnc.gov/branding.

Zooland’s Antique Car Show: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Bicentennial Park, Asheboro. Show entrance at 142 W. Academy St. Rain or shine. Awards will be presented. $25. 336-708-2823.

Panic @ the Discotheque Murder Mystery & Dance: 7-10 p.m., Real World Ballroom, 690 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem. 70’s themed interactive murder mystery. $35, includes one drink, light appetizers, dancing and dance lesson. Best costume prize to be voted on by peers. tinyurl.com/2x6rcak.

Deana Carter—The Reidsville Showcase Theater: 7-11 p.m., Rockingham Theatre, 205 Gilmer St., Reidsville. $43-$68. thereidsvilleshowcase.com.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Asheville Tourists: 6:30 p.m., First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com.

SUNDAY

Another Music on a Sunday Evening in the Park concert: 6 p.m., Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive, Greensboro. Free. Orquestra Internacional La Clave. www.creativegreensboro.com.

RiverRun International Film Festival Offers Screening of Dani Menkin’s “Aulcie”: 2 p.m., Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Story of Aulcie Perry, an African American basketball player who found his glory in leading Israel’s Maccabi basketball team to the 1977 European championship. Also, preview of Menkin’s documentary, “Colleyville,” which is about the hostage situation at the Texas Synagogue where Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Winston-Salem’s Temple Emanuel was one of the hostages. Registration for free tickets is available at riverrunfilm.com.

Ace Party Band: 7-8:30 p.m., Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Free. acepartyband.com/events.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Asheville Tourists: 6:30 p.m., First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro. Ticketmaster.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

Yadkin Arts Council Presents Art a la Carte Experience: Aug. 7-11, Mary Alice Warren Community Center, 7632 Warren Park Drive, Lewisville. Weeklong series of art classes taught by Yadkin Arts Council Artist Members. Each session will run two to three hours and all supplies will be provided. Classes are $15 each. Register. For ages 16 and older. 336-679-2941 or www.yadkinarts.org.

TUESDAY, AUG. 8

“SOULiloquies: Stories of Underground Legends,” Public Workshop: 5-8 p.m., Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Interactive exhibit that combines visual art with performance art to share stories of legendary or historical figures in various communities. This version of “SOULiloquies” highlights Greensboro’s own Logie Meachum, a blues musician and storyteller. creativegreensboro.com.

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes with the YMCA of Greensboro: 6 p.m., Morehead Park Trailhead, 475 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. Text OUTDOOR to 844-765-7664 to receive updates and weather cancellations.

Author Birgitta McGalliard of Boone to Share Impact of WWII: 1:30 p.m., Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. and 6:30 p.m., George Washington Carver Community Enrichment Center, 950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Asheboro. Free. McGalliard is the author of three books detailing the impact of World War II on her European family. Her father, a German diplomat serving in Bulgaria, spent 11 years as a prisoner of war in Russia. 336-225-9245.

Lyricism Workshop: 6-8 p.m., GROW residency space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With musician and performer Angela Rumball. For anyone who would like to learn about composition. CreativeGreensboro.com.

The Chicks with special guest Wild Rivers: 7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Rescheduled from an earlier date in July. Tickets start at $39.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

“SOULiloquies: Stories of Underground Legends,” Public Workshop: 5-8 p.m., Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. creativegreensboro.com.

Music Carolina SummerFest, Baroque and Blue: 7:30 p.m., Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. General admission, $27; ages 6-18, $10. www.musiccarolina.org.

Geocaching 101: 6-7:30 p.m., Woven Works Park, Greensboro. On-street parking is available at 401 Cumberland St. Recreational activity of hunting for and finding a hidden object by means of GPS coordinates posted on a website. tinyurl.com/cuhjh76j.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Listening Workshop: 6-8 p.m., GROW residency space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With musician and performer Angela Rumball. For anyone who would like to learn about composition. CreativeGreensboro.com.

Mary Chapin Carpenter: 8 p.m., Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Accidental Witness to History—The Aftermath of Hiroshima: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 10, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. WW II oral historian Ken Samuelson tells how he and Asheboro native John McGlohon proved McGlohon’s reconnaissance aircraft was in harm’s way over Hiroshima by accident. 336-318-6803.