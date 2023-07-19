Filmmakers from around the state, ranging from those with years of professional experience to those just looking for something to do over the weekend, converge on Greensboro every July to spend 48 straight hours planning, producing, writing, shooting and editing an original film.

And on Saturday, you have a chance to watch the fruit of their labors.

If the process of making a movie in 48 hours sounds exhausting, masochistic or borderline psychotic—that’s because it is. But that’s why the people who participate year after year love it.

“I have friends who live across the country now, but we could always come together for a weekend to do the 48,” said Mike Dickens, the current city producer of the festival who has been involved in some way or another since 2005. “The team’s tensions may run high, but by the end of the weekend if you could get your movie in on time and be proud of it, that’s phenomenal. You can’t bottle that feeling.”

This year’s Greensboro competition took place last weekend, starting July 14 at 7 p.m. and ending July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Twenty-two teams, as small as three members to as big as a 30-person crew, participated in the hectic creative weekend.

The weekend started with representatives from each team drawing two possible genres from a list of 30 that included silent, martial arts, detective, western, romance and many more out of a popcorn bucket at 6 p.m. Friday evening. Each film had to include one of the selected genres and three of the same required elements—a prop (comb), a character (Perry or Penny Grillo, a window washer) and a line of dialogue (“He was county champion”).

At 7:01 p.m., the kickoff event at the Greensboro Cultural Center was empty as the groups went off their separate ways to strategize. Nearly 48 hours later, an extra half-hour was allowed for traffic so teams could deliver their project in person, and 20 of the 22 teams turned their films in on time.

One team turned its film in just two minutes late, so it won’t be eligible to win any festival awards like Best Use of Prop or Best Cinematography. However, it still will be screened and eligible for the Audience Award, which Dickens and many participants agree is the most coveted award of them all.

Participants and the public can vote for their favorite film at the world premiere of the films this Saturday at the Carolina Theatre. Even though Dickens is the first to see the films on his laptop before sending them to three judges, he cannot wait to watch them on the big screen.

“I used to see a good movie and it would make me mad, like, this is what I’m up against?” Dickens jokes. “But you can really be surprised as to what people are able to achieve in two days.”

On Saturday, two waves of movies, a Group A and Group B, are at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., as well as “The Best of” screening on July 29. Tickets for each session are $12, and combination tickets can be purchased for both group’s screenings for $20, or all three screenings for $30.

Tickets can be purchased online at carolinatheatre.com or at the box office up until showing.