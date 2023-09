JUST ALRIGHT WITH ME: The Doobie Brothers play Greensboro at 7:30 p.m. today at White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Michael McDonald is listed on the bill, because after a long hiatus from the band as a solo artist, promoters want to leave no doubt that McDonald will be on stage, along with founding members Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons and guitarist John McFee. Tickets start at $35, through Ticketmaster.com or the coliseum box office.