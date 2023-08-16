THURSDAY

Goodly Frame Theatre Offers “Measure for Measure” by William Shakespeare: 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Greensboro Arboretum, 3299 Starmount Drive, Greensboro. Free. In collaboration with Creative Greensboro. www.goodlyframe.org.

The Watson Twins—Couldn’t Be Happiers: 8 p.m., The Ramkat, 170 W. 9th St., Winston-Salem. Doors open at 7 p.m. $16. tinyurl.com/4t9y3vjp.

Musical Style Workshop: 6-8 p.m., GROW residency space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With musician and performer Angela Rumball. For anyone who would like to learn about composition. CreativeGreensboro.com.

O.Henry Jazz—Jessica Mashburn & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. No cover charge. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz/.

Greensboro History Museum’s By the Book Discussion Group: 6 p.m., 130 Summit Ave. Will examine the advent of self-service groceries and the book “Beyond Piggly Wiggly: Inventing the American Self-Service Store.” The book’s author, UNCG Professor of History Lisa Tolbert, will feature in conversation with J. David Gwynn from the UNCG Library and founder of the Groceteria website. 336-362-7112.

Concert: Band of Oz: 7:30 p.m., Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., Mount Airy. $15 or free with annual pass. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are admitted free. 336-786-7998.

FRIDAY

Arrival From Sweden—Music of ABBA: 8 p.m., Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Concert. Starting at $29.50. TangerCenter.com or CustomerCare@TangerCenter.com.

Free Concert, West End Mambo (Latin/Salsa): 6-7:30 p.m., Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. 336-889-2787, Ext 26.

Artworks Art Crush: 7-10 p.m., 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Water exhibition runs through Aug. 26. www.artworks-gallery.org.

Friday Family Films: 3 p.m., Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Call the library at 336-703-2940 for the movie title. Snacks are welcome.

Second Annual Art of Suicide Prevention Art Show and Silent Auction: 5-9 p.m., Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Artists show the community their ideas of what a world without suicide looks like in metal, glass, wood and paint. All auctions will be part of silent auction fundraiser as will several other items. triadootd@gmail.com.

Concert: The Extraordinaires: 7:30 p.m., Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., Mount Airy. $15 or free with annual pass. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are admitted free. 336-786-7998.

Puffs: 7 p.m. Aug. 18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 19, 2 p.m. Aug. 20, Mountcastle Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Performing Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Parody of the Harry Potter series. $15. 336-528-5343 or www.SpringTheatre.org.

SATURDAY

Gerardo Ortiz & El Yaki: 8 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Hispanic. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable fees; available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

Winston-Salem Open: Aug. 19-26, Wake Forest University Tennis Complex, 100 W. 32nd St., Winston-Salem. $12.75. Hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. winstonsalemopen.com.

City Sunsets Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26, City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/city-sunsets.

Pollinator Garden Workday: 8-10 a.m., Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St., Greensboro. Bring water, gardening gloves and a shovel if you have one. Register. tinyurl.com/2p94damc. 336-373-5826.

Rural Hall Historic Train Depot and Railroad Museum Open House: 1-3 p.m., 8170 Depot St. Free ice cream (while supplies last), children’s activities, tours and more. Free; donations are appreciated. www.ruralhalldepot.org or 336-413-7973.

Refining Workshop: 2-4 p.m., GROW residency space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. With musician and performer Angela Rumball. For anyone who would like to learn about composition. CreativeGreensboro.com.

Friends of the Library Sunset Signature Series: 7:30 p.m., Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Randolph Hub journalist Larry Penkava in conversation with Judith Turner-Yamamoto, author of “Loving the Dead and Gone.” Free. 800-626-2672.

Groovin’ on the Green: 5 and 7 p.m. (two shows), Gibsonville Downtown Depot Green, 314 10th St. Free. Captain Jim’s Magic Show. 336-264-1795.

Jonathan Kirby & MARV Southern Idiom Concert: 6-9:30 p.m., Hanes House, Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. $15. 336-725-1904 or info@secca.org.

Free Screening of “Americanish” with special guests Iman Zawahry and Roy Wol: 8 p.m., Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. RiverRun International Film Festival partners with the Bookmarks “Book With Purpose” program. Register. riverrunfilm.com.

Javier Carranza-El Costeño Comedia A Otro Nivel: 8 p.m., High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. $50-$100. highpointtheatre.com/events/.

Doc at 100—A Doc Watson Tribute: 7 p.m., Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Galax, Va. $10-$30. BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

Wordkeepers: 4 p.m., Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Ave., West Jefferson. Gathering of writers in the High Country. Refreshments. Readers are asked to keep their selections, from any genre, to less than five minutes. Those who would like to read should contact Diana Renfro at renfrodiana@msn.com so that she can reserve a slot.

Concert: Chocolate Chip & Company: 7:30 p.m., Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., Mount Airy. $15 or free with annual pass. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are admitted free. 336-786-7998.

Jay Mack Designs’ Back To School Community Bash: 11 a.m., City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. The graphic design company will provide more than 300 free book bags filled with school supplies to elementary and middle school students attending the event. Free haircuts, vendors and food trucks. Raffles, games, performances, a live DJ and more. 336-579-4647 or info@jaymackdesigns.com.

SUNDAY

Concert: 6 p.m., Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. SunQueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares. Free. www.creativegreensboro.com.

The Carolina Weddings Show: noon-4 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. $22.72. www.33BRIDE.com.

Concert Featuring Five Local Pianists: 2 p.m., Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro. With Marie Denig, Kenny Phillips, Joyce Kemmerer, Tyson Hankins and Gail Hardy. They will share a repertoire of duets, trios and quartets on a set of four baby grand pianos. Free. Love offering. marie@mtpisgahgso.org.

Blues and Foods Market Renaissance: 2-6 p.m., 2521 Phillips Ave., Greensboro. Free. Live music by Will G & Friends. Vendors with both crafts and foods will share space with community resource partners. 336-210-5530.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

Creative Greensboro’s Greensboro Residency for Original Works Composer-Musician Collaboration Workshops: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22, Aug. 24, Aug. 26, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. CreativeGreensboro.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Live Music Wednesday at Print Works Bistro: 6-9 p.m., 702 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. Fantastic covers and original live music by Evan Olson and Jessica Mashburn of AM rOdeO. No cover charge. 336-379-0699 or printworksbistro.com/music.

