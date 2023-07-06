TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLPARK: If you didn't get enough fireworks earlier in the week, no worries; there are still plenty more at Truist Ballpark on Saturday. Before you watch the Winston-Salem Dash face off against the Hickory Crawdads on Friday, get to the stadium a little earlier than 7 p.m. to the see local band GOryanGO perform. Or head over on Sunday at 2 p.m. as the Dash rebrand as the Winston-Salem Salsa as part of the MLB Copa de la Diversion initiative. Tickets for both games start at $9 and can be bought at milb.com/winston-salem or at the gate. And if you're in Greensboro, the Grasshoppers are playing this weekend, and they have fireworks too.