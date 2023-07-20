TODAY

how to make an american son: 7:30 p.m. July 20-22 and 2 p.m. July 23, Barber Theatre, Davidson College, 310 N. Main St., Davidson. Adults, $28; seniors, $23; students, $15. With Common Thread Theatre Collective. Holly Nañes directs. Play explores what happens when the American Dream collides with the reality of immigration and family. www.commonthreadtheatre.org.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill: July 20-23, George Washington Carver Community Enrichment Center, 950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Asheboro. In this musical, Billie Holiday sings the songs that made her famous. Multiple dates and times. $26.73. www.rhinoleap.com.

Big Bang Boom!: 11 a.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith: 7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Country music. Tickets start at $29.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

Shepherd Shakespeare: 10:30 a.m., Randleman Public Library, 142 W. Academy St. Free. “The Tempest.” Free. 336-318-6804.

Shepherd Shakespeare: 3:30 p.m., Seagrove Public Library, 530 Old Plank Road, Seagrove. Free. 336-318-6804.

Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance presents Cleopatra: 8 p.m. July 20-22, Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. $25-$45. intothearts.org/events-info or 336-747-1414.

“Judgmental, Much?” A Rapid Retelling of Pride and Prejudice: 7 p.m. July 20-21, July 27 (sensory-friendly, free) July 28, 4 p.m. July 22 and July 29, 3 p.m. July 23 (sensory-friendly, free) July 30, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. $15-$20. www.sharedradiance.org.

Eastern Music Festival—Guest Artist Master Class: 4 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Jason Vieaux, guitar. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Young Artist Orchestras: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Gabriel Beavers, bassoon.$13. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Tom Dooley: A Wilkes County Legend—The Road to Statesville: 7 p.m. July 20-22 and July 27-29 and 3:30 p.m. July 23, Mac Gray Auditorium, 474 N. Center St., Statesville. $20. Historical fiction performed live on stage. Live old time music throughout the play by Third Wheel. Enter code DOOLEY for $4 discount on each ticket. www.centerstagealliance.org.

The Legacy Motown Revue: 7:30 p.m., Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., Mount Airy. $15 or free with annual pass. Children 12 and younger who are accompanied by parents or guardians are admitted free. 336-786-7998.

FRIDAY

Free Concert, Zinc Kings (Piedmont Blues): 6-7:30 p.m., High Point Museum & Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. 336-889-2787, Ext 26.

Moderate Level Hip Hop Class & Brunch: 1 p.m., Carver High School, 3545 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem. Free. With Triad Cultural Arts and Arts Council. qshavers@icloud.com.

Eastern Music Festival—Guest Artist Master Class: 4 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Drew Petersen, piano. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Young Artist Orchestras: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Grant Cooper, conductor. $13. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Chess in the Park: 6-8 p.m. July 21, LeBauer Park Market Square, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free chess night with Chess Grand Master, Gabriel Flom. Bring your chessboard. gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov.

Fairground Fridays: 7-11 p.m. July 21 and July 28, Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Free parking at Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard. Free admission. Music, dancing, games and prizes. www.cityofws.org/827/Recreation-Parks.

Asheboro Zookeepers v. High Point-Thomasville HITOMS: 7 p.m., McCrary Park, 138 Southway Road, Asheboro. 336-460-7018.

Tribute Concert to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty: 7-9 p.m., Liberty Showcase, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro. With Lynn’s granddaughter and Twitty’s grandson. $35-$65. 336-524-6822.

Main Event Band: 7:30 p.m., Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., Mount Airy. $15 or free with annual pass. Children 12 and younger who are accompanied by parents or guardians are admitted free. 336-786-7998.

SATURDAY

Movie at the Park: 8:15 p.m., Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St., Greensboro. Bring seating. Watch “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Greensboro Police Department’s grill team will be grilling up free hot dogs and hamburgers. 336-373-2937.

ecoExplore Entomology program: 11 a.m., High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. For ages 12 and younger. Free. jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Downtown Greenway Walking Tour: 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Complete a four-mile loop. Learn about Greensboro’s history, public art, economic impact, community stories, future projects and more. Register. tinyurl.com/DGwalktours. To volunteer, email chelsea.phipps@greensboro-nc.gov.

Greensboro Pop Culture Con: 10 a.m., Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. $10, children 10 and younger, free. Tickets available at the door.

Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest: 2-10 p.m., on Fieldcrest Road, Eden. Free admission. Food, beer garden, wine and more. Bring seating. 336-623-2110 or cadams@edennc.us.

Youth Catfishing Event: 8:40 a.m.-noon, 6540 Service Road, Yadkinville. For children 15 and younger. Hot dog lunch at noon. Reserve spot. With Yadkin Valley Wildlife Federation. 336-682-3456.

Christmas in July with the Asheboro Zookeepers Baseball Team: 7 p.m., McCrary Park, 138 Southway Road, Asheboro. Cohosted by the Heart of NC Visitors Bureau and the North Carolina Zoo. Bring unwrapped, new toys for Toys for Tots and receive tickets for prize baskets, goodies, etc. 336-460-7018.

Eastern Musical Festival—Musically Speaking: 7 p.m., Moon Room, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Cause Célèbre: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Will showcase the talents of guest artist pianist Drew Petersen playing music by Ravel, and a world premiere by Paul Frucht featuring EMF’s concertmaster and violinist Jeff Multer, and EMF’s Associate Principal cello player Julian Schwarz playing with the Eastern Festival Orchestra. Concert prelude, 7:15 p.m. Dana Lawn. $45. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Mesmerizing Melodies—Two Pianos, Four Hands: 2 p.m., Music Academy of North Carolina, 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100, Greensboro. Free. Joe Di Piazza and Patricia Gray present a program of three works for two pianos, four hands by Milhaud, Rachmaninoff and Lutoslawski. info@musicacademync.org.

Summer Fest 2023: 1-7 p.m, 141 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. With Carolina Tap House. Family friendly event with food trucks, face painting, bounce house and more. Free. 336-610-7687.

Opening Reception—Living in the Ordinary World: 4-6 p.m. July 22, GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Exhibition presents photographs by North Carolina photographer John Rosenthal. Covers 40 years of the artist’s works, from early images of New York City in black and white to his renowned series on Hurricane Katrina to recent color photographs of coastal landscapes. Ten North Carolina photographers as well including Rob Amberg, Catherine Carter, Alan Dehmer, Carolyn DeMeritt, Tama Hochbaum, Gadisse Lee, Elizabeth Matheson, Holden Richards, Lori Vrba and Wojtek Wojdynski. 336-333-7460.

Reynolda Sidewalk Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Reynolda Village Shops & Restaurants, 2201 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. 336-758-5584.

“SOULiloquies: Stories of Underground Legends,” Opening Ceremony and Introduction: 4-6 p.m., Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Interactive exhibit that combines visual art with performance art to share stories of legendary or historical figures in various communities. This version of “SOULiloquies” highlights Greensboro’s own Logie Meachum, a blues musician and storyteller. creativegreensboro.com.

Live Theatre at Andy Griffith Playhouse: 7 p.m. July 22, July 24, also 3 p.m. July 23, 218 Rockford Street, Mount Airy. “Mary Poppins.” $20-$25. www.surryarts.org.

City Sunsets Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 26, City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. www.greensborodowntownparks.org/post/city-sunsets.

The Parrot Heads of the Triad presents “The Slice of the Island Life”: 4-10 p.m., Last Resort, 513 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem. $5 donation entry. Food trucks, raffles, silent auction, game, prizes with three Trop Rock bands. Benefits SPCA of the Triad. Dog friendly. www.thelastresortnc.com.

SUNDAY

Concert: 6 p.m., Hester Park, 3615 Deutzia St., Greensboro. Free. Sahara Reggae Band. www.creativegreensboro.com.

Eastern Musical Festival—Guest Artist Master Class: 4 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Sheila Browne, viola. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Young Artist Percussion Ensemble: 1 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. Also, piano recital at 3 p.m. and guitar summit at 5 p.m. All are free. Also, EMF String Fellows Recital at 8 p.m. $13. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

A Conversation on AI: 2-4 p.m., Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Owens Daniels speaks about the new works in his current Artworks Gallery exhibition, “AI: Art Innovation,” now open and free to the public. 336-723-5890.

MONDAY, JULY 24

A Discussion on the American Civil War in Alamance County with John W. Guss: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 24, Graham Civic Center, 503 McGee St., Graham. Free. Register. www.cityofgraham.com/historical-museum.

NF with special guest Cordae: 8 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees. Rap music. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com or Coliseum Box Office.

Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop with 9th Wonder—A Master Class and Panel Discussion: 6 p.m. July 24, Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Free. Advanced ticket reservations required. www.intothearts.org/campus-events.

Eastern Musical Festival—Pay What You Can: 8 p.m. Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Summer Concert: 7-8:30 p.m., 135 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Mason Lovette Band. Family friendly. Free. 336-626-1277.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes with the YMCA of Greensboro: 6 p.m., Morehead Park Trailhead, 475 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. Text OUTDOOR to 844-765-7664 to receive updates and weather cancellations.

Best of Salem Band: 7:30 p.m., Salem Square, Old Salem, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Free. Enjoy favorite Salem Band selections from past concerts. Pre-concert music, 6:45 p.m. by The Salem Band Brass Quintet. Rain date: July 28. www.salemband.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Young Artist Chamber Music Recital: 1:30 and 6:15 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Eastern Chamber Players: 8 p.m., Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, Greensboro. $35. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Asheboro Zookeepers v. High Point-Thomasville HITOMS: 7 p.m., McCrary Park, 138 Southway Road, Asheboro. 336-460-7018.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Winston-Salem Dash: 6:30 p.m., First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro.

High Point Rockers vs. Lancaster Barnstormers: 6:35 p.m., Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Eastern Musical Festival—Young Artist Chamber Music Recital: 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Free. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Eastern Musical Festival—Classical Guitar Summit: 8 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. $35. 336-333-7450 or easternmusicfestival.org.

Greensboro Grasshoppers vs. Winston-Salem Dash: noon, First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro.

High Point Rockers vs. Lancaster Barnstormers: 6:35 p.m., Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point.

Owl Release at Graham Regional Park: 11 a.m., Graham Regional Park (at the shelter), 1575 North Jim Minor Road, Haw River. Free. All ages. A Barred Owl owlet that fell from its nest is done with rehab and ready to be released back into the wild. www.nc-claws.org.