Want to see a first-run movie at the theater for $4? Two Triad theaters are participating this Sunday, Aug. 27, as part of a promotion of celebration of National Cinema Day, according to a news release.

AmStar Four Seasons, 2700 Vanstory St. in Greensboro, and The Grand Winston-Salem, at 5601 University Parkway in Winston-Salem, are participating in the event sponsored by Santikos Theaters GAS and The Cinema Foundation.

National Cinema Day ticket pricing does not include tax and/or third-party fees.

"From the latest blockbusters to timeless classics, this is an occasion to gather, laugh, and be captivated by the silver screen," Ron Krueger, chief operating officer of Santikos, said in the release.

Among the movies included are "Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Retribution," "The Hill," "Barbie," "Oppenheimer," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Sound of Freedom" and "Blue Beetle."